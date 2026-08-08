Malaysia Broadens Diaspora Strategy, Taps Global Malaysian Expertise to Strengthen Local Talent

TalentCorp establishes MyHeart Global Connect, a global advisory council of distinguished Malaysians overseas, to strengthen Malaysia's talent agenda.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia is broadening its approach to engaging Malaysians overseas, moving beyond a traditional focus on talent return towards a more coordinated national strategy that harnesses global Malaysian expertise to strengthen local talent and national competitiveness.

YB Dato' Sri Ramanan Ramakrishnan, Minister of Human Resources with the participants of the Salam Dari Malaysia @ Singapore programme which took place at the Mariott Tang Plaza Hotel, Singapore.

As part of this next chapter, Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), the strategic think tank under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), today established MyHeart Global Connect, a global advisory council comprising 15 Malaysians based in 10 countries, during Salam Dari Malaysia @ Singapore.

Officiated by the Minister of Human Resources, YB Dato' Sri Ramanan Ramakrishnan on 7 August 2026, and attended by H.E. Datin Paduka Anizan Siti Hajjar Adnin, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Singapore, the event brought together 250 Malaysian professionals, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, academics, students and community representatives living and working in Singapore.

Speaking at the event, YB Dato' Sri Ramanan said Malaysia's talent ecosystem extends beyond its borders and engaging Malaysians overseas must become a coordinated national effort.

"Malaysia's talent story does not end at our borders. Malaysians overseas remain an important part of our country's talent ecosystem. As we strengthen local talent, we must also strengthen our engagement with Malaysians around the world so their expertise, experience and global networks can complement our nation's development."

The Minister said the MADANI Government remains committed to building a stronger, more competitive and future-ready workforce through quality jobs, stronger industry collaboration and investments in future skills.

He added that TalentCorp has been tasked to work closely with KESUMA, other ministries and agencies, Malaysian diplomatic missions, industry partners and the Malaysian diaspora to shape the next chapter of Malaysia's diaspora engagement.

"We already have strong foundations through TalentCorp's Returning Expert Programme and MyHeart. The next step is to build on those foundations through a more coordinated national approach that enables Malaysians overseas to continue contributing to Malaysia's development while complementing our efforts to strengthen talent at home," he said.

MyHeart Global Connect brings together accomplished Malaysians from around the world to provide strategic insights, international perspectives and global networks that support Malaysia's talent agenda. The council will strengthen collaboration between Government, industry, academia and the Malaysian diaspora, while creating more opportunities for mentorship, knowledge exchange, strategic partnerships and international collaboration.

The initiative complements the Government's broader efforts to strengthen Malaysia's competitiveness through initiatives such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), which aims to attract high-value investments, create quality jobs and expand opportunities for Malaysians.

TalentCorp Group CEO Ms Biruntha Mooruthi said the establishment of MyHeart Global Connect reflects a new chapter in Malaysia's engagement with its global talent.

"Many Malaysians overseas have built exceptional careers, expertise and international networks. MyHeart Global Connect gives us a structured way to bring that global expertise into national conversations, strengthen collaboration with Government, industry and academia, and ensure it complements the development of talent here at home."

She added that Singapore remains one of TalentCorp's strongest diaspora communities, with almost 4,000 Malaysians registered on MyHeart, while also being the largest source of applications under the Returning Expert Programme.

The programme also featured a special sharing session by Malaysian filmmaker Raymond Tan, director of ITAM: A Sun Bear Story, Malaysia's first feature-length wildlife documentary to receive a nationwide cinema release. As he prepares to return to Malaysia after building his career internationally, Tan shared how global exposure, experience and networks can create new opportunities for Malaysia's creative ecosystem and inspire the next generation of local talent.

Following the launch, the Minister participated in an open dialogue session with members of the Malaysian community in Singapore, where participants shared ideas and perspectives on strengthening Malaysia's talent ecosystem and enhancing engagement with Malaysians overseas.

TalentCorp will continue expanding MyHeart Global Connect, working with KESUMA, Government agencies, Malaysian missions abroad, industry, academia and diaspora communities to ensure global Malaysian expertise continues to complement local talent development and contribute meaningfully to Malaysia's long-term growth and competitiveness.

For more information on MyHeart, visit www.myheart.my

SOURCE Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad