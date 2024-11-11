MALAYSIA DRILLS DOWN 7 KEY FOCUS AREAS FOR UPCOMING UNFCCC-COP29 BAKU

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia is gearing up for a prominent presence at COP29, set to take place in Baku, Azerbaijan from 11 to 22 November, 2024. With a delegation of more than 250 [1] members including policymakers, government agencies, GLCs, private businesses, NGOs, and passionate youth representatives, Malaysia is set to showcase its whole-of-nation commitment to advancing global climate action and regional sustainability through its dedicated Malaysia Pavilion.

The Pavilion, themed 'Shift for Sustainability – Climate Action Now!', aims to emphasise Malaysia's strategic vision and comprehensive, whole-of-nation approach to climate action, aligning with COP29's overall vision, 'Enhance Ambition, Enable Action'.

Furthermore, as the incoming ASEAN Chair, Malaysia is poised to take a leading role in advancing both regional and global climate agendas. The country is committed to driving greater inclusivity and sustainability, championing a nation-focused narrative that elevates regional voices at COP29. Additionally, through COP29, Malaysia seeks to establish itself as a premier destination for green investments by fostering supportive policies and embracing a collaborative mindset, paving the way for sustainable growth and innovation.

Leading the Malaysian delegation, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said Malaysia is ready to tackle transformation head-on, no matter the obstacles.

"We are eager to unite with the global community, pushing the boundaries to achieve bold sustainability goals and build a resilient climate future for all."

Key Goals and Vision for COP29

The Malaysia Pavillion aims to present its seven core focus areas that detail its pathway toward achieving net-zero emissions and reinforcing national sustainability:

1. Finance & Economy: Committed to enhancing its sustainable finance ecosystem through climate financing and carbon market opportunities to support decarbonisation, attract investment across ASEAN, and showcase leadership in green finance while inspiring international partnerships for net-zero pathways.

2. Trade & Industry: Emphasises integrating sustainability into trade practices through circular economy strategies, clearer supply chain guidelines, and a unified carbon trading framework to foster collaborations that strengthen climate governance and promote sustainable trade.

3. Natural Resources: As one of the world's 17 megadiverse countries, Malaysia prioritises community participation in managing natural resources and biodiversity conservation to engage global partners and promote community-led ecological stewardship.

4. Energy: Spearheading sustainable energy innovations, including carbon capture, hybrid solar projects, and interconnected regional grids, as outlined in the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), to invite investment that supports the country's green energy transition and strengthens regional energy security.

5. Tech & Innovation: Integration of advanced technology with traditional indigenous knowledge to promote sustainable practices and enhance climate resilience across key sectors, aiming to position the country as a leader in scalable climate tech solutions.

6. Sustainable Development: Focus on adaptive urban planning aims to build resilient, climate-conscious communities that prioritise social equity, with the goal of gaining regional support for sustainable urban infrastructure and fostering inclusive growth.

7. Youth & Adaptation: Central to Malaysia's strategy, empowering youth, women, and indigenous communities through capacity-building programs that tackle food security, flood risks, and rising sea levels, with the goal of advocating for inclusive frameworks that amplify the voices of underrepresented groups.

Through these strategic clusters, Malaysia will showcase its areas of interest, leadership in climate action, solidify its climate leadership, bolster international partnerships, and invite investments that align with the country's green growth strategy.

Since 2010, Malaysia's green economy has attracted over RM10 billion in investments and created 5,579 green jobs through the Green Technology Financial Scheme (GTFS). Malaysia's participation at COP29 aims to reinforce its commitment to the green economy as outlined in Budget 2025, and to support the proposed carbon tax that is set to be introduced in 2026 to further drive the adoption of cleaner technologies and attract sustainable investments, strengthening Malaysia's leadership in green growth.

The Malaysia Pavilion at COP29 will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, in collaboration with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) as the executing agency. The Pavillion and our country's participation is proudly supported by Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Malaysian Palm Oil Green Conservation Foundation (MPOGCF), Felda Global Ventures Holding Berhad (FGV), SD Guthrie Bhd, Malayan Banking Berhad, Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad, Kloth Cares and De Carton.

For more information regarding the Malaysian Pavilion at COP29, visit https://malaysiapavilion-cop.com/

