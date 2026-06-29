MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE CONNECTS CAMBODIAN FAMILIES WITH LEADING MALAYSIAN HOSPITALS DURING FIRST-EVER PHNOM PENH EXPO

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) today launched the first-ever Malaysia Healthcare Expo (MHX) Phnom Penh, marking the first MHX to be held in Cambodia and the organisation's first consumer-focused healthcare expo outside Indonesia. Cambodia rapidly emerges as an increasingly important growth market for Malaysia Healthcare. Healthcare traveller volume from Cambodia surpassed 12,000 in 2025, while healthcare travel revenue reached RM30.3 million, underscoring the rising trust that Cambodian patients place in Malaysia's healthcare ecosystem.

His Excellency Professor Sok Chour, Adviser and Deputy Director General of Health; Nur Herzazzila Ghazali, Deputy Chief of Mission and Counsellor at the Embassy of Malaysia in Phnom Penh; and Suriaghandi Suppiah, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), during the official launch of the Malaysia Healthcare Expo in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Held from 26 to 28 June 2026 at Aeon Mall Sen Sok City, the three-day expo represents a significant milestone in Malaysia Healthcare's efforts to deepen engagement with Cambodian healthcare tourists and strengthen Malaysia's position as a preferred healthcare destination in the region. Organised under the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026) campaign themed Healing Meets Hospitality, the event reflects Malaysia Healthcare's commitment to bringing Malaysia's excellent healthcare facilities closer to international patients through direct engagement, meaningful conversations and greater accessibility to quality care.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC, Suriaghandi Suppiah said the inaugural expo reflects Malaysia Healthcare's growing commitment to the Cambodian market.

"As MHX Phnom Penh brings hospitals and specialists directly to Cambodian families, we hope to provide trusted, quality care that are easier to access and understand. This is what the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 is about: meeting patients where they are and building lasting relationships across the region," he said.

The launch ceremony was attended by His Excellency Professor Sok Chour, Adviser and Deputy Director General of Health of the Kingdom of Cambodia, whose presence underscored the growing healthcare partnership between Malaysia and Cambodia. MHTC also acknowledged the continued support of the Embassy of Malaysia in Cambodia, which has played an instrumental role in strengthening Malaysia Healthcare's presence in the market since its earliest activations.

MHX Phnom Penh featured leading Malaysian healthcare providers, including MHTC's Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals, namely Institut Jantung Negara (IJN) and Subang Jaya Medical Centre. Other participating institutions included Alpha IVF & Women's Specialists Centre; KPJ Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital; KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital; KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital 2; MSU Medical Centre; Sunway Medical Centre Penang; Sunway Medical Centre, Sunway City; and Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara. The expo also featured Asia OneHealthcare, represented by Beacon Hospital and Subang Jaya Medical Centre, as well as IHH Healthcare Malaysia, represented by Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur and Prince Court Medical Centre.

The three-day event is also joined by Maybank Cambodia as the official Banking Partner, One Health as the Social Media Partner, as well as the various government agencies, ministries, healthcare stakeholders, and private-sector partners whose support and guidance have contributed to strengthening Malaysia's position as a preferred healthcare destination for Cambodian patients.

ENDS

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About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 82 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation's first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry's significant contribution to the national economy.

More information can be found at https://www.mhtc.org.my/.

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC)