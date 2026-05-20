Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) Strengthens Regional Engagement and Malaysia Healthcare Brand Visibility Through Malaysia Fair Jakarta 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026) initiative, Malaysia Healthcare continues to strengthen its strategic engagement within the Indonesian market through its participation at Malaysia Fair 2026, reinforcing Malaysia's position as a preferred healthcare destination among Indonesian healthcare travellers. Spearheaded by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), the initiative formed part of a broader regional outreach strategy aimed at deepening public trust, strengthening market visibility, and building a stronger emotional connection with Indonesian audiences through the Healing Meets Hospitality narrative. The campaign reflects Malaysia Healthcare's commitment to delivering not only clinical excellence, but also a healthcare journey centred around comfort, hospitality, cultural familiarity, seamless coordination, and patient-centred care.

Malaysia Healthcare strengthens its regional presence through Malaysia Fair Jakarta 2026, reaffirming Malaysia’s position as a preferred healthcare destination for Indonesian travellers under the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026). Guided by the “Healing Meets Hospitality” narrative, the initiative reflects Malaysia Healthcare’s continued commitment to delivering trusted, patient-centred experiences built on clinical excellence, compassion, comfort, and cultural familiarity.

Indonesia continues to remain one of Malaysia Healthcare's most important and consistently performing source markets, supported by strong people-to-people ties, close geographical proximity, language accessibility, and increasing healthcare mobility among Indonesian patients seeking quality treatment abroad. Over the years, Malaysian hospitals have continued to gain strong recognition among Indonesian healthcare consumers for their multidisciplinary expertise, internationally accredited facilities, personalised patient experience, and accessibility across various treatment areas including cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, fertility care, gastroenterology, wellness, and preventive healthcare. The market has also seen growing demand among middle-to-upper income families seeking more coordinated, efficient, and hospitality-driven healthcare experiences, particularly in areas where continuity of care and patient assurance play an important role in healthcare decision-making.

Through Malaysia Fair 2026, MHTC aimed to further strengthen Malaysia Healthcare's connection with Indonesian consumers by creating a more relatable and experience-driven engagement platform that goes beyond conventional healthcare promotion. The initiative brought together healthcare, lifestyle, wellness, tourism, and public engagement elements in a strategic effort to position Malaysia Healthcare within a more human and emotionally resonant narrative. This approach reflects the evolving expectations of today's healthcare travellers, who increasingly value not only treatment outcomes, but also the overall patient journey, emotional reassurance, family support systems, and culturally familiar care environments throughout their healthcare experience.

Further amplifying the initiative, MYMT 2026 Brand Ambassador Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza is scheduled to make a special appearance on 5 June, where she is expected to engage with visitors through a meaningful sharing session centred around her personal motherhood, IVF, and TTC journey. Her participation is anticipated to resonate strongly with Indonesian audiences, particularly among women, families, and individuals navigating fertility and family-building journeys, while creating a more authentic and emotionally driven conversation around healthcare, womanhood, hope, and patient experience. Beyond a public meet-and-greet session, the engagement is also expected to generate significant regional media attention from Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, particularly around the growing intersection between healthcare, wellness, fertility care, and medical tourism.

The initiative reflects MHTC's continued efforts to position Malaysia Healthcare beyond medical treatment alone, highlighting a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem built around trust, quality, empathy, and patient-centred experiences. Through continued collaborations, strategic market activations, and regional public engagement initiatives under MYMT 2026, MHTC remains committed to strengthening Malaysia Healthcare's visibility, credibility, and long-term presence within the Indonesian market while reinforcing confidence in Malaysia's healthcare ecosystem among regional healthcare travellers.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

Head

Communications Department

+603 8776 6168

[email protected]

Siti Hamidah Mohd Najib

Senior Executive

PR and Media Unit

Communications Department

+603 8776 6168

[email protected]

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 80 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation's first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry's significant contribution to the national economy.

More information can be found at https://www.malaysiahealthcare.org.

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC)