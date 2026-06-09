Strong Indonesian Demand Reinforces Malaysia Healthcare's Growth at Malaysia Fair 2026

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), together with Tourism Malaysia, recorded strong visitor engagement at Malaysia Fair Jakarta 2026, held from 4 to 7 June 2026 at Gandaria City, underscoring sustained interest among Indonesian consumers in Malaysia's healthcare, wellness and travel offerings. Organised in conjunction with Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026), themed "Healing Meets Hospitality", the initiative brings together healthcare providers, tourism stakeholders and educational institutions under one roof, offering Indonesian visitors exclusive access to world-class healthcare services, travel experiences and study opportunities.

Launching Malaysia Fair 2026 in Jakarta with MHTC, Tourism Malaysia Jakarta, and Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza (brand ambassador of MHTC)

A key highlight of the fair was the participation of 20 Malaysian healthcare providers including MHTC's Flagship Medical Tourism Hospitals namely Island Hospital Penang, Institut Jantung Negara, Mahkota Medical Centre, and Subang Jaya Medical Centre, alongside its member hospitals such as Alpha IVF & Women's Specialists, Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital, Cengild G.I Medical Centre, Damansara Specialist Hospital, Damansara Specialist Hospital 2, GenPrime Everlink Fertility Centre, Hospital Picaso, MSU Medical Centre, Northern Heart Hospital Penang, OasisEye Specialists, Optimax Eye Specialist Centre, Penang Adventist Hospital, Puteri Specialist Hospital, Regency Specialist Hospital, Sunway Medical Centre, and Sunway Medical Centre Penang.

For those looking to book vacations, seven top travel agencies, including Dwidaya Tour, TX Travel, Habibi Tours, Baltic Golf & Travel Specialist, A&L Holidays, AWB Cruise, and Golden Rama Tours & Travel, are on-site, offering curated leisure packages alongside the official airline partner, Malaysia Airlines. Beyond health and travel, renowned higher education institutions such as Taylor's University, UCSI University, INTI International University, Todak Academy, and MILA University are on hand to consult with prospective students and parents. Visitors are given a range of travel and medical offerings to choose from, spanning specialist healthcare services, wellness experiences, tourism packages and destination showcases, as well as direct engagements with Malaysian healthcare providers.

"Malaysia Fair 2026 reflects our continued commitment to strengthening Malaysia Healthcare's presence in Indonesia, particularly in Jakarta, as one of our most important and high-potential markets. Through this platform, we aim to bring trusted Malaysian healthcare closer to Indonesian communities while reinforcing Malaysia's position as a preferred destination for quality healthcare, compassionate care, and seamless patient experience," said Mr Suriaghandi Suppiah, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC.

The fair was officially launched in the presence of MHTC's brand ambassador, Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, whose participation underscored Malaysia's broader efforts to promote the country's medical tourism industry through a combination of medical excellence, hospitality, and cultural familiarity. As one of Malaysia's most recognised public figures with a strong following in Indonesia, Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza highlighted the importance of leveraging people-to-people connections to strengthen confidence in Malaysia's healthcare among regional audiences. "My TTC journey took almost 10 years, and I understand how important it is for patients to receive not only quality treatment but also reassurance, understanding, and hope throughout the process. As a Malaysian, I am proud to help share the strengths of Malaysia Healthcare with our friends in Indonesia and the wider region," she said.

The initiative comes at a time when Indonesia remains Malaysia Healthcare's largest and most important source market. In 2025 alone, Indonesia contributed approximately RM2.2 billion in healthcare travel revenue to Malaysia, representing a 23% year-on-year increase in revenue and a 16% increase in healthcare traveller arrivals compared to 2024. Meanwhile, over 970,000 Indonesian healthcare travelers visited Malaysia, indicating ongoing trust in Malaysia's healthcare system. Major treatment areas for Indonesian patients include health screening, gastroenterology, cancer treatment, endocrinology, cardiology, and orthopaedic surgery, highlighting Malaysia's capability to provide wide-ranging and specialized care for regional patients.

The event is also supported by strategic partners including Econolab, JavaMifi, Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel and Batik Air, whose participation further enhances the overall visitor experience and strengthens cross-industry collaboration in support of Malaysia Healthcare's outreach efforts in Indonesia.

ENDS

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Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

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About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 82 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation's first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry's significant contribution to the national economy. MHTC's website: https://www.malaysiahealthcare.org .

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC)