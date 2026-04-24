MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE RETURNS TO MEDAN AS INDONESIAN PATIENTS SEEK TRUSTED SECOND OPINIONS ABROAD

MEDAN, Indonesia, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia has steadily emerged as one of the most trusted destinations for Indonesian patients seeking timely and reliable care. Following its last major outreach in 2022, Malaysia Healthcare returns to Medan this year, reconnecting with a community that has long viewed Malaysian hospitals as a gold standard for second medical opinions and complex treatments. Malaysian hospitals are widely recognised for their internationally accredited facilities, specialised medical expertise and patient-centred care, supported by competitive treatment costs and culturally familiar healthcare services.

This long-standing patient movement has gradually formed a strong Medan–Penang healthcare corridor, connecting residents of North Sumatra with Malaysia's major hospital hubs. The region serves a population catchment of more than 15 million people, with Medan acting as the primary gateway for patients travelling from surrounding areas such as Aceh, Padang, Pekanbaru, and Binjai to seek treatment abroad. The proximity between the two destinations further strengthens this relationship. Located just 160 kilometres across the Straits of Malacca, Penang can be reached from Medan in about a 40-45 minute flight, with approximately 56 weekly flights connecting Medan to Malaysia's major hospital hubs. This accessibility has made Malaysian hospitals among the most convenient international healthcare options for residents of western Indonesia. The strong demand from Indonesian patients has also played a major role in shaping Malaysia's healthcare travel ecosystem. Indonesian healthcare travellers contribute significantly to Malaysia's medical tourism industry, accounting for approximately 65 per cent of the country's total medical tourism revenue.

Recognising the importance of this long-standing healthcare connection, the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council continues to strengthen engagement with the Medan market through the national Malaysia Healthcare brand. Guided by the Healing Meets Hospitality positioning and supported by the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026, Malaysia Healthcare aims to deepen regional healthcare collaboration while improving patient access to trusted treatment options across Southeast Asia.

As part of these efforts, Malaysia Healthcare brings together a delegation of leading Malaysian hospitals to Medan through MHX Medan 2026, including Island Hospital Penang, winner of Malaysia's Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital award, as well as Institut Jantung Negara (IJN), Mahkota Medical Centre and Subang Jaya Medical Centre, which were recipients of multiple accolades under the same award, alongside Alpha IVF & Women's Specialists, GenPrime Everlink Fertility Centre, Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur, Gleneagles Hospital Penang, Hospital Picaso, Damansara Specialist Hospital 2, Johor Specialist Hospital, MSU Medical Centre, Northern Heart Hospital Penang, Optimax Eye Specialist Centre, Penang Adventist Hospital, Prince Court Medical Centre, Sunway Medical Centre Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Medical Centre Penang and Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet specialists directly, explore treatment options and obtain trusted second medical opinions in key areas frequently sought by Indonesian patients, including cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, fertility treatment and comprehensive health screening.

MHX Medan 2026 aims to surpass the benchmark set during MHX Medan 2022, which generated 1,514 patient enquiries, with a new target of achieving at least 1,665 healthcare leads from the Medan market. The event is expected to attract families seeking clarity on complex diagnoses, patients considering overseas treatment just a short flight away, as well as healthcare facilitators and industry partners interested in strengthening Malaysia–Indonesia healthcare collaboration.

ENDS

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

Head, Communications

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Muhammad Rasydan Ma'at

Asst. Manager, Communications

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About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 80 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation's first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry's significant contribution to the national economy.

More information can be found at https://www.malaysiahealthcare.org

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council