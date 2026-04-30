Malaysia Healthcare Strengthens Presence in Myanmar as Demand for Trusted Treatment Abroad Grows

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many patients in Myanmar, seeking medical care abroad is becoming an increasingly considered decision, particularly for specialised treatments, second opinions, and long-term health management. As healthcare awareness grows, more patients are looking beyond borders for greater assurance in diagnosis, access to advanced medical technologies, and comprehensive care pathways.

From left: Ma La Woon (MRTV4), Dr Kaung Myat, Operations and Business Development Manager of Primal Synergy, Dr May Myat Zaw, CEO of Medic Journey, and Ma Cherry May, Founder of Values L Ethics, during Episode 1 of a three-part talk show series aired on Myanmar’s national television and Mandalay FM on 25 April 2026

Within this evolving landscape, Malaysia has steadily emerged as a trusted destination for healthcare among Myanmar patients. Its strong reputation is built on a combination of clinical excellence, accessibility, and a patient experience that prioritises comfort and continuity of care. Supported by close geographical proximity and connectivity, Malaysia continues to be a natural choice for patients seeking reliable treatment abroad.

Recent data highlights strong momentum in Malaysia's appeal among health tourists from Myanmar, with health tourist revenue increasing by 83% year-on-year, alongside a 93% surge in volume. This significant growth reflects rising awareness and confidence among Myanmar patients in seeking treatment abroad, particularly in destinations that offer trusted clinical outcomes, seamless patient journeys, and a high standard of care.

This upward trajectory underscores Myanmar's growing importance as a source market and reflects increasing patient confidence in seeking treatment abroad, particularly in destinations that offer trusted, high-quality care.

In response, the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) will bring Malaysia Healthcare Week Yangon 2026 to Myanmar from 13 to 17 May 2026 at ParkRoyal Yangon. Organised in collaboration with Asian Primal Synergy, the initiative is part of Malaysia's broader efforts under the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026 campaign, themed Healing Meets Hospitality, to strengthen regional healthcare collaboration and expand access to quality care.

In the lead-up to Malaysia Healthcare Week Yangon 2026, a series of targeted communications initiatives have been rolled out to build awareness and strengthen public confidence in Malaysia's healthcare offerings.

This includes a three-part talk show series aired on Myanmar's national television and Mandalay FM radio during prime-time slots:

Episode 1: Malaysia as a Healthcare and Family Destination (aired 25 April 2026) introduced Malaysia as a holistic destination that combines quality medical care with family-friendly experiences.

(aired 25 April 2026) introduced Malaysia as a holistic destination that combines quality medical care with family-friendly experiences. Episode 2: Malaysia – World-Class Hospitals (airing 2 May 2026) features insights from medical professionals, highlighting seven participating Malaysian hospitals and their clinical expertise.

(airing 2 May 2026) features insights from medical professionals, highlighting seven participating Malaysian hospitals and their clinical expertise. Episode 3: Malaysia – A Patient Experience (airing 9 May 2026) showcases compelling testimonials from patients who have sought treatment in Malaysia, alongside perspectives from Myanmar Airways International on specialised services and travel packages for healthcare travellers.

These initiatives are designed to provide authentic, relatable, and credible insights into Malaysia's healthcare ecosystem, reinforcing patient trust and strengthening Malaysia's positioning as a preferred destination for medical travel.

The event itself will bring together leading Malaysian hospitals and serve as a platform for patients, partners, and stakeholders in Myanmar to better understand Malaysia's healthcare offerings, explore treatment options, and engage directly with medical professionals. It will also facilitate stronger partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem, including referral networks, corporate stakeholders, and industry players.

Through these efforts, Malaysia Healthcare continues to deepen its engagement with regional markets, reinforcing its position not only as a destination for treatment but as a trusted long-term healthcare partner in line with the aspirations of MYMT 2026.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

Head, Communications

+603 8776 6168

[email protected]

Siti Hamidah Mohd Najib

Senior Executive, Communications

+603 8776 6168

[email protected]

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 80 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation's first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry's significant contribution to the national economy.

More information can be found at https://www.malaysiahealthcare.org.

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council