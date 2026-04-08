MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE WEEK KICKS OFF IN DHAKA AS BANGLADESH'S PATIENT MARKET SHIFTS

DHAKA, Bangladesh, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Healthcare Week in Dhaka 2026 has officially commenced, bringing Malaysia's healthcare expertise directly to Bangladeshi patients, partners and industry stakeholders as demand for overseas medical treatment continues to rise across the country.

Organised by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) as part of the ongoing initiatives under the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026), the week-long engagement highlights Malaysia's growing role as a trusted healthcare destination for Bangladeshi patients seeking specialised medical care abroad. The initiative comes at a time when Bangladesh's medical travel landscape is undergoing a noticeable shift. With disruptions affecting traditional treatment corridors, many Bangladeshi patients are increasingly exploring alternative destinations for specialised care abroad. Malaysia has emerged as a compelling option, offering internationally accredited hospitals, specialised medical expertise and seamless patient support services within a convenient four-hour flight from Dhaka.

Guided by its "Healing Meets Hospitality" positioning, Malaysia Healthcare showcases the country's unique healthcare value proposition, where advanced medical treatment is complemented by Malaysia's culture of warmth, compassion and personalised patient care. Combined with competitive treatment costs and strong air connectivity between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia continues to strengthen its reputation as an accessible and trusted healthcare destination for Bangladeshi patients and their families.

Malaysia Healthcare's engagement with the Bangladesh market has also shown encouraging momentum in recent years. Revenue from Bangladeshi health travellers to Malaysia reached approximately RM10.4 million in 2025, the highest figure on record and with more than 10,800 Bangladeshi health tourists recorded as at February 2026, reflecting year-on-year growth and deepening trust in Malaysia's healthcare ecosystem. Malaysia Healthcare Week commenced with an exclusive networking dinner in Dhaka, organised in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia and attended by leading travel agencies, medical tourism facilitators, representatives from Bangladesh's healthcare and travel sectors, officials from the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka, and members of the diplomatic community.

The event also marked the official introduction of the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026) initiatives in Dhaka, while providing an opportunity to showcase participating Malaysian hospitals and their core specialities, and to foster engagement and potential collaboration between Malaysian healthcare providers and Bangladeshi stakeholders.

Throughout the week, Malaysia Healthcare is also participating in the Dhaka Travel Mart, where a dedicated Malaysia Healthcare Pavilion showcases the country's medical expertise and specialised treatment capabilities. The pavilion serves as a platform to strengthen engagement with Bangladeshi stakeholders while raising greater awareness of Malaysia's healthcare offerings. Leading Malaysian healthcare providers, including IHH Healthcare Malaysia, KL Fertility Centre, Sunway Medical Centre, KPJ Healthcare and the National Heart Institute (IJN), recipient of the Medical Excellence and Medical Technology Distinction accolades at the Malaysia Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital 2025 (FMTH) awards, are presenting their specialised healthcare services and treatment capabilities to industry partners and stakeholders in Bangladesh. Their participation further supports Malaysia Healthcare's efforts to deepen collaboration opportunities and strengthen its presence within Bangladesh's growing medical travel landscape.

Suriaghandi Suppiah, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), said the initiative represents an important step in strengthening healthcare collaboration between Malaysia and Bangladesh. "Malaysia Healthcare Week in Dhaka represents an important step in bringing Malaysia's healthcare ecosystem closer to the Bangladeshi community. Beyond showcasing Malaysia's medical expertise, this platform allows us to build meaningful partnerships with local healthcare facilitators and industry stakeholders while providing Bangladeshi patients greater access to trusted treatment options in Malaysia." said Suriaghandi. As Malaysia continues to drive momentum for the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026), initiatives such as Malaysia Healthcare Week in Dhaka reinforce Malaysia's commitment to expanding cross-border healthcare collaboration and improving access to quality medical care for patients across the region.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

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+603 8776 6168

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Muhammad Rasydan Ma'at

Asst. Manager, Communications

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About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 80 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation's first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry's significant contribution to the national economy.

More information can be found at https://www.malaysiahealthcare.org.my/.

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council