MALAYSIA STRENGTHENS SUSTAINABILITY FOOTHOLD AT COP29 AS COUNTRY ASSUMES ASEAN CHAIR IN 2025

The Malaysia Pavilion at COP29 showcases the nation's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and its vision for ASEAN Chairmanship 2025. By embracing sustainable development, green technologies, and resilient urban design, Malaysia is leading the way in transforming the way Malaysia addresses climate challenges.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia Pavilion at COP29 marks the country's steadfast commitment to sustainability as it prepares to assume the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025. Aligned with the pavilion's theme, 'Shift for Sustainability – Climate Action Now!', the country is set to showcase its key climate action milestones, advocate for stronger intergovernmental cooperation on green initiatives, and promote the country's advanced sustainable practices on the global stage.

YBHG. Datuk Dr. Ching Thoo A/L Kim (center), Secretary-General of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), alongside other distinguished guests during the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Pavilion at COP29.

This effort is fully aligned with Malaysia's broader climate objectives and supports the theme of the 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, "Inclusivity and Sustainability". Malaysia will also call for enhanced cooperation among ASEAN member states and urge more decisive action on key areas such as sustainable development, environmental protection, and social equity, in line with the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, to drive the region's progress toward achieving its net-zero goals.

Secretary General, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), Datuk Dr Ching Thoo a/l Kim said, "The global climate crisis demands a unified approach, and today, at COP29, we remain fully-committed to our comprehensive strategy emphasising on climate-conscious policies and sustainable economic growth that benefit the people and economies of all ASEAN nations. We aim to foster deeper collaborations to tackle these shared environmental challenges and hope to enhance regional resilience by implementing effective climate solutions."

Strategically located in the Blue Zone at COP29, the pavilion serves as a dynamic platform for Malaysia to advocate for collective action and shared responsibilities in climate finance resilience, advancements in renewable energy, progress on carbon markets, and cross-border collaboration in biodiversity protection, empowering youth and a robust circular economy agenda.

Set to ignite transformative conversations during the two weeks Conference of Parties, a robust lineup of prominent local and international speakers will feature keynotes and panel discussions including cross-border negotiations aimed to address pressing environmental challenges, promote resilient initiatives and to secure a more sustainable future for Malaysia and around Southeast Asia.

Over the next two days, the distinguished lineup of speakers will include high-level panels with representatives from cross sectors including Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), Ministry of Economy, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, and Suruhanjaya Tenaga (Energy Commission), Malayan Banking Berhad, ICLEI South Asia, CIMB Islamic Bank, Malaysia Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation, Yinson, and many more, to discuss pathways for building climate-resilient cities in Malaysia through collaboration with regional and global partners.

Furthermore, a regional panel moderated by GIZ ASEAN EU-German Climate Action Programme will feature insights from ASEAN Showcasing ASEAN's Climate Ambition Through the Development of New Cycle of NDC that include Malaysia's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Brunei's Climate Change Secretariat, Indonesia's Ministry of Environment and Forestry and Singapore's National Climate Change Secretariat demonstrating cross-border commitment to climate action.

The agenda will conclude with presentations and fireside chats on transboundary climate risks in Southeast Asia, bringing together experts from the Global Resilience Partnership, Stockholm Environment Institute, and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), to chart a collaborative path forward on managing climate risks that impact the region.

The Malaysia Pavilion at COP29 is spearheaded by the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change, in collaboration with the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC) as the executing agency. The Pavillion and our country's participation is proudly supported by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Malaysian Palm Oil Green Conservation Foundation (MPOGCF), Felda Global Ventures Holding Berhad (FGV), SD Guthrie Bhd, Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank), Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (BPMB), Kloth Wear and De Carton.

For more information regarding the Malaysian Pavilion at COP29, visit https://malaysiapavilion-cop.com/

About the Malaysian Pavilion

Malaysia is proud to present our Malaysia Pavilion at COP29, built around the theme "Shift for Sustainability: Climate Action Now". This theme emphasises the urgency of addressing climate change with immediate, bold actions. Through a whole-of-nation approach, Malaysia is committed to collaborating with all sectors—government, businesses, and communities—to create a sustainable and resilient future for all.

Join us at the Malaysia Pavilion as we showcase our nation's innovative solutions for climate action, from green urban development to energy transitions, biodiversity preservation, and more.

