MALAYSIA'S MINISTER OF DEFENCE ENGAGES WITH MEDIA REPRESENTATIVES DURING FINAL PREPARATION INSPECTIONS FOR THE DSA & NATSEC ASIA 2026 EXHIBITION

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minister of Defence, YB Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, completed a Press Walkabout session to review the final preparations for the Defence Services Asia and National Security Asia 2026 exhibition, which is scheduled to take place from 20 to 23 April 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

The visit aimed to ensure that all organisational aspects, from logistics involving the 45,000-square-metre exhibition space to security protocol procedures, are at the highest level of readiness.

During the visit, the Minister of Defence toured several key exhibition zones and engaged with officials actively making final preparations after receiving a briefing from DSA Exhibition and Conference Sdn Bhd, the organising company.

To ensure seamless media coverage, the Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the organiser, has provided a dedicated Media Centre equipped with high-speed broadband facilities and conducive workspaces. The Ministry also emphasised that the safety and comfort of trade visitors, expected to exceed 50,000 participants from 114 countries, remain the highest priority throughout the event.

The DSA & NATSEC Asia 2026 exhibition has been officiated by the Prime Minister, YAB Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on 20 April 2026. The event will continue with a series of key programmes, including exhibitions by local and international defence industry companies, strategic defence forums, contract signing ceremonies, as well as the exchange of Letters of Intent (LOI) and significant Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP) cooperation documents.

Also present were the Chief of Defence Force, General Datuk Haji Malek Razak bin Sulaiman, Deputy Minister of Defence, YB Adly bin Zahari, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, Datuk Lokman Hakim bin Ali, top management of the Ministry of Defence, senior civil officers of the Ministry, and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel.

SOURCE DSA & NATSEC ASIA