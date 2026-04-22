KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 20, The Prime Minister of Malaysia, YAB Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, officiated the Defence Services Asia (DSA) & National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2026 Opening Ceremony at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE ENHANCES NATIONAL RESILIENCE THROUGH SMART DEFENCE TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION

Themed "Enhancing Capabilities and Resilience Through Technology", the 19th Edition of the DSA 2026 Exhibition will run for four days from 20 to 23 April 2026. This exhibition aims to enhance defence capabilities and drive future technology to ensure national resilience through innovation, international cooperation and the development of the local defence industry ecosystem.

The main focus of this event is on the evolution of defence technology that has shifted from conventional assets to smart systems. Emphasis is placed on mastering technology that is capable of facing the security threats of the new millennium which are asymmetric and hybrid in nature.

Among the core advanced technologies featured :

a) Autonomous & Robotic Systems: Exhibition of various variations of unmanned systems (UAV, UGV, and UUV) equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for long-distance monitoring and detection operations.

b) Digital & Cyber Defence: Application of new generation encryption technology and cybersecurity platforms to protect the country's data sovereignty and critical infrastructure.

c) Sensor & Electronic Technology: High-precision radar and sensor systems that enable ATM readiness to be at an optimal level in monitoring space, maritime, and land in real-time.

In line with this global technology exposure, the government continues to strengthen the Industrial Collaboration Programme (ICP) as the main mechanism for technology transfer. Through the ICP, the involvement of international industry players is required to contribute to the development of local talent and research and development (R&D) in the high-tech sector.

Among the key segments highlighted are the CBRNe Arena, focusing on technologies related to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive threats; the Firearms and Tactical Equipment Segment, showcasing the latest operational capabilities and equipment; and the Coalition of Defence Industry Malaysia (CDIM) Pavilion, which highlights the capabilities of the country's defence industry. The DSA & NATSEC Asia Lab also showcases innovation initiatives by providing a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups to introduce their innovations on the international stage.

This edition recorded the participation of 1,456 companies from 63 countries, including 37 international pavilions, as well as approximately 600 official delegations and 50,000 trade visitors from more than 114 countries within the 48,000-square-metre exhibition space. This scale of participation reflects the strategic importance of the exhibition at the global level and further demonstrates Malaysia's position as a strategic meeting point for defence and security cooperation.

Also present were the Minister of Defence, YB Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin; Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar; Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Tan Sri Dato' Dr. Johari bin Abdul; Chairman of DSA Exhibition and Conference Sdn Bhd, Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin; Chief of Defence Force, General Datuk Haji Malek Razak bin Sulaiman; Secretary-General of the Ministry of Defence, Datuk Lokman Hakim bin Ali; Deputy Minister of Defence, YB Adly Zahari; as well as top management and senior officers of the Ministry and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

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"'MALAYSIA MADANI" "BERKHIDMAT UNTUK NEGARA"

''PERTAHANAN NEGARA, TANGGUNGJAWAB BERSAMA"



Ministry of Defence Malaysia

20 April 2026

SOURCE DSA & NATSEC ASIA