Manhattan Associates Introduces Sightline™, Bringing Decision Intelligence to Supply Chain Planning

New capability reveals the reasoning behind every AI-driven forecast, recommendation, and inventory decision in ActivePlanning, deepening planner trust by turning hours of off-system investigation into in-application answers within seconds

SYDNEY, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (Nasdaq: MANH), the global leader in native AI-empowered supply chain commerce solutions, has unveiled Sightline, a new capability within ActivePlanning™, to reveal the reasoning behind AI-driven forecasts, recommendations, and inventory decisions in plain business language.

Sightline brings the "why" behind projected outcomes directly into the application, from a single order line to an entire network. It gives planners forensic-level understanding of the factors shaping forecasts, orders, and inventory positions, including forecast inputs, safety stock decisions, vendor minimums, lead times, promotional effects, fulfillment shifts, and network movements.

For decades, planners have had to leave the system and work in external analysis tools to understand the logic behind planning decisions. Sightline changes that by delivering real-time, in-application analysis that turns hours of off-system investigation into answers in seconds. Planners can quickly understand why a forecast changed, why a projection ran high or low, or what factors drove a recommendation.

Advanced AI forecasting can often feel like a black box that requires a data scientist to do the analysis. Forecasts get adjusted by AI, replenishment recommendations come from AI, and allocation decisions get nudged by AI. Practitioners often have difficulty understanding exactly why it's doing what it's doing. But with Sightline they get real-time, in-application analysis, turning hours of investigation into answers in seconds.

Sightline also introduces dynamic, configurable views built around how planners actually work, whether by role, promotion, activity, or a combination of those perspectives. These views across forecasts, order projections, and planned inventory levels are enabled through a new configurable workspace for planners, reducing time spent answering routine "why" questions and eliminating the need for third-party business intelligence tools or Excel.

"At Manhattan, we are committed to continuous innovation and simplification, which helps our customers work smarter and move faster," said Brian Kinsella, senior vice president and chief product officer at Manhattan. "With Sightline, we're giving planning teams a powerful new way to understand the drivers behind every outcome, accelerate decision-making, and drive higher productivity across the supply chain."

Sightline establishes a new mandate for planning software by embedding explainability directly into the planning system, so users can investigate outcomes where decisions are made.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader, providing supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions with unmatched AI capabilities. We design, build, and offer best-in-class, AI-powered, cloud-based solutions that drive resilience and efficiency for businesses. We enable enterprises to uniquely unify front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution.

Our commitment to innovation, cloud-native platform, and API-first architecture creates simpler experiences and faster paths to value for our customers. We empower them to preempt and react to emerging trends and global disruptions with technical expertise and operational confidence, transforming challenges into competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

SOURCE Manhattan Associates Inc.