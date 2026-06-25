Manhattan Associates Unveils Manhattan Marketplace™, a Shared Engine for Supply Chain and Commerce AI Innovation

SYDNEY, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (Nasdaq: MANH), the global leader in native AI-empowered supply chain commerce solutions, today announced a major addition to ActivePlatform™: Manhattan Marketplace, a shared ecosystem where customers and partners discover and deploy intelligent agents, extensions, and accelerators for Manhattan's Active solutions.

All agents and extensions published to the Marketplace run natively on ActivePlatform, inheriting the same deterministic spine and operational guardrails as our core software. By leveraging Agent Foundry™, our partners can build intelligent solutions that connect directly into our ecosystem, ensuring seamless interoperability and agentic innovation without the need for complex, resource-heavy integration projects. This creates a unified, open space where customers can discover partner-built extensions that target specific industries, workflows, and regions.

"Innovation is no longer a solo effort; it is about bringing the collective brilliance of our entire community into one shared, secure environment," said Sanjeev Siotia, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Manhattan Associates. "Manhattan Marketplace is the engine for that collaboration - enabling our partners and customers to build on the same foundation and benefit from each other's best ideas. It is designed to help our ecosystem accelerate speed-to-value while tapping into a broader, shared community of innovation."

"We're excited about the flexibility and innovation potential that Manhattan's AI Agents, Agent Foundry, and Marketplace ecosystem bring to the market. As customers continue looking for faster ways to enhance and extend their operational environments, we see significant opportunity to leverage the Marketplace to deliver practical, customer-specific solutions that accelerate execution and create measurable business value," said Sandeep Patel, Co-Founder, Veridian.

Manhattan's platform has always been rooted in absolute openness, and the Marketplace extends this principle into the AI era. This unified ecosystem ensures that Manhattan, its partners, and its customers all build agents on common, deterministic ground. Partners are already developing for the Marketplace, and customers will gain access to it in upcoming quarters, with additional content and capabilities added over time.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader, providing supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions with unmatched AI capabilities. We design, build and offer best-in-class, AI-powered, cloud-based solutions that drive resilience and efficiency for businesses. We enable enterprises to uniquely unify front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution.

Our commitment to innovation, cloud-native platform and API-first architecture create simpler experiences and faster paths to value for our customers. We empower them to preempt and react to emerging trends and global disruptions with technical expertise and operational confidence, transforming challenges into competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

SOURCE Manhattan Associates Inc.