Manulife Hong Kong and Macau Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Deputy CEO

HONG KONG, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong and Macau today announced the appointment of Wilton Kee as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in addition to his existing role as Chief Financial Officer for Hong Kong and Macau. His appointment further elevates the company's leadership strength, reinforcing its ability to execute long‐term growth ambitions and strategic priorities across both markets.

Wilton Kee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Manulife Hong Kong and Macau.

In this expanded leadership capacity, Mr. Kee works closely with the Chief Executive Officer to drive enterprise integration, strengthen management oversight, and advance alignment on strategic and operational priorities. He represents the CEO on key committees to ensure cohesive execution across the business and remains a key member of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau's Senior Management Team.

Alongside his expanded remit, Mr. Kee continues to lead the company's Finance function, overseeing financial accounting and reporting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, corporate actuarial, capital and asset‑liability management, and other finance‑related activities. He also oversees distribution compensation and business intelligence, championing performance management and accountability for business results.

Mr. Kee joined Manulife in 2013 and has since held a number of senior leadership roles across pricing, product, and health businesses in Hong Kong and Macau. He previously served as Chief Product Officer and later took on additional responsibility as Head of Health, contributing significantly to the company's strategic development and market leadership in the region.

"Wilton is an exceptional leader whose diversified expertise, strategic vision, and ability to bring teams together have helped shape our success," said Patrick Graham, CEO of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "From actuarial pricing and product development to expanding our health business — and more recently in his role as CFO — he has consistently reinforced our market position and financial stewardship. His expanded role reflects the meaningful impact he continues to make across our business, and I'm confident he will further enhance our execution as we advance our long‑term growth priorities."

About Manulife Hong Kong and Macau

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years, while we have served the Macau market for nearly three decades. Since our operations began in Asia in 1897, we have grown into one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong