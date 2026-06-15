Manulife Hong Kong Named Core Participating Insurer in Insurance Authority's AI Cohort Programme

HONG KONG, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced that it has been named a Core Participating Insurer in the latest batch of the Insurance Authority's ("IA") AI Cohort Programme, underscoring its commitment to advancing the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") and supporting Hong Kong's development as a regional hub for AI innovation.

Manulife Hong Kong is named a Core Participating Insurer in Insurance Authority's AI Cohort Programme. Pictured (from left):Patrick Graham, CEO of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau; Clement Cheung, CEO of Insurance Authority; Stephen Yiu, Chairman of Insurance Authority; and Steve Finch, President & CEO of Manulife Asia.

The AI Cohort Programme brings together insurers and technology partners to promote industry-wide collaboration in AI adoption. As a Core Participating Insurer, Manulife Hong Kong will contribute to the establishment of AI Centres of Excellence in Hong Kong, support AI talent development through capability-building initiatives, and foster knowledge sharing across the industry and with regulators.

"AI is rapidly transforming the insurance landscape, enabling insurers to reimagine how we serve customers while driving greater efficiency and resilience," said Patrick Graham, CEO of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "We are honoured to participate in the AI Cohort Programme. Through this initiative, alongside our continued investment in AI capabilities and talent, we aim to scale the responsible adoption of AI across our business, deepen collaboration and knowledge sharing with industry partners, and contribute to the broader application of AI across the sector."

Manulife Hong Kong is accelerating the integration of AI across its core operations to enhance customer outcomes and operational efficiency, with applications spanning distribution, customer experience, underwriting and claims. Key initiatives include a customer-facing AI assistant offering 24/7 bilingual support and faster access to information; an AI-powered sales enablement tool that equips agents with data-driven insights; and an AI-powered assistant for agents supporting new business and underwriting enquiries.

The company has also recently announced a strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud to establish a collaboration framework and explore a joint AI hub to accelerate the co-development of innovative AI use cases. These initiatives are all underpinned by a robust governance framework to ensure responsible, secure and compliant implementation.

Participation in the AI Cohort Programme underscores Manulife Hong Kong's continued commitment to the city as a strategic hub for AI innovation, as well as its strategic priority to become an AI-powered organization.

About Manulife Hong Kong and Macau

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years, while we have served the Macau market for nearly three decades. Since our operations began in Asia in 1897, we have grown into one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong and Macau