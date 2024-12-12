Manulife Hong Kong Partners with New Frontier Group to Enhance Cross-Border Healthcare Services

New collaboration delivers cashless services, as well as access to expedited appointments for outpatient cancer treatment services and independent cancer medical consultation, ensuring comprehensive and convenient protection for customers

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced a new partnership with New Frontier Group, one of the leading healthcare service providers in Greater China, to introduce cashless services for eligible customers through New Frontier Group's subsidiary, Prosper Health. This collaboration strengthens Manulife's integrated cross-border healthcare offerings, providing customers with holistic health management, cancer screening and treatment, and a variety of other comprehensive medical services.

Manulife and New Frontier Group announce a new partnership to provide a variety of tailored healthcare solutions for Hong Kong residents who work or often travel across the border, as well as for mainland Chinese visitors to the city. Present at the partnership signing ceremony are Patrick Graham, CEO of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau (left), and Antony Leung, Group Chairman and Co-founder of New Frontier Group (right). Manulife and New Frontier Group executives gather for a group photo at the partnership signing ceremony, marking the commencement of this milestone collaboration. Pictured from left to right are: Carrie Tong, Chief Operations Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau; Patrick Graham, CEO, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau; Antony Leung, Group Chairman and Co-founder of New Frontier Group; and Kevin Zhou, CEO and Co-founder of Prosper Health.

This partnership underscores Manulife's commitment to advancing its health and protection offerings in response to the increasing trend of Hong Kong residents seeking medical treatment in mainland China. As the demand for high-quality medical services continues to grow, Manulife and New Frontier Group are dedicated to delivering diverse healthcare options tailored for Hong Kong residents who work or frequently travel across the border, as well as for mainland Chinese residents visiting the city.

Cashless Services

Eligible customers can now benefit from cashless services for day-case[1] surgeries at all United Family Hospitals[2] and for in-patient surgeries within Prosper Health's medical network in mainland China. This simplified payment settlement process greatly enhances the customer experience, enabling Manulife to directly settle medical expenses with Prosper Health upon treatment completion, provided that customers obtain confirmed pre-authorization prior to receiving care.

Under these cashless services, eligible customers will also have access to cashless chemotherapy and radiotherapy at United Family Hospitals, with Manulife settling pre-approved amounts directly with Prosper Health. This arrangement allows customers to focus on their recovery without worrying about unforeseen expenses.

"This new partnership between Manulife and New Frontier Group marks a significant step forward in delivering seamless, integrated healthcare services across the border. By combining our insurance expertise with New Frontier Group's extensive medical network in mainland China, we are uniquely positioned to offer Hong Kong customers access to high-quality cross-border medical care, furthering our commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our customers," said Patrick Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau.

"New Frontier Group has always been committed to providing customers with an exceptional healthcare management experience through high-quality medical resources and services. Our collaboration with Manulife fully leverages the strengths of both parties. By integrating our premium hospital network with Manulife's insurance offerings, we are creating truly seamless healthcare solutions for cross-border clients. This is not only a breakthrough in our partnership but also an important demonstration of our joint efforts to create value for society." said Antony Leung, Group Chairman and Co-founder of New Frontier Group.

Expedited Appointment for Outpatient Cancer Treatment Services and Independent Cancer Medical Consultation

This partnership will also offer medical support to customers diagnosed with cancer. Eligible customers[3] can enjoy expedited appointment[4] for outpatient cancer treatment services at any United Family Hospital in key cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, and Qingdao. Additionally, this offering is complemented by a free one-time independent medical consultation at any United Family Hospital, providing a second opinion for added peace of mind regarding cancer diagnoses.[5]

As part of our commitment to exceptional customer care, this partnership offers a first-in-Hong Kong market,[6] complimentary door-to-door limousine service[7] to Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital. This exclusive service is available to eligible customers[3] seeking outpatient cancer treatment at Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital, offering a hassle-free and comfortable journey from their homes directly to the hospital.

"We are excited to partner with New Frontier Group to enhance our cross-border cancer management services," said Carrie Tong, Chief Operations Officer at Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "By expanding access to essential treatments and value-added services, along with a seamless cashless service, we are not just providing insurance coverage – we are delivering a holistic healthcare experience that truly puts our customers first. Our initiative alleviates the complexities of cross-border medical treatment, enabling customers to focus entirely on their health and well-being, with the assurance that every detail of their medical and travel needs is managed with the utmost care and consideration."

"With the ecosystem resources of New Frontier, Prosper Health has always been committed to delivering high-quality medical services to the market and improving the synergy of medical services through close cooperation with insurance companies and medical institutions. This cooperation with Manulife will further strengthen the integration and optimization of medical resources in the Greater Bay Area, while also broadening the boundaries of premium medical services, providing more comprehensive support to clients with diverse medical service needs," said Kevin Zhou, CEO and Co-founder of Prosper Health.

Value-Added Services for Enhanced Customer Care[8]

This partnership also introduces a suite of value-added benefits that will be available at Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital, including: 1) special cross-ward benefits; 2) discounts on health check-ups, making it easier for individuals to stay on top of their health; 3) discounts for specialized post-partum care, ensuring that new mothers and their infants receive necessary medical support during the crucial post-delivery period; and 4) discounts on dental care services.

Last year, Manulife partnered with HEAL Medical, a New Frontier Group subsidiary, making it the first designated medical centre in Manulife's GBA Medical Hub. This new collaboration is yet another key initiative in Manulife's ongoing efforts to enhance its health and protection offerings.

[1] This covers day surgeries across 8 major specialties: Gastroenterology & Hepatology, General Surgery, Orthopedics & Traumatology, Otorhinolaryngology (ENT), Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and Urology. [2] Operated by United Family Healthcare, a subsidiary of New Frontier Group. [3] Eligibility applies to customers of ManuMaster Healthcare Series, ManuShine Healthcare Series, and Manulife Supreme VHIS Flexi Plan, Manulife Supreme Lite VHIS Supplementary Benefit, Manulife Supreme Medical Plan, and Manulife Supreme Lite Medical Supplementary Benefit. This benefit is limited to Cashless Outpatient Cancer Treatment Service, including doctor consultations, chemotherapy/radiotherapy, and related diagnostic tests and services as stated in the Confirmation for Credit Service Arrangement. [4] Only applicable to designated doctors within the Preferred Medical Service Providers. [5] The cost of independent cancer medical consultation services will be covered by Manulife. However, any additional expenses (such as medication, tests, and examinations) will need to be paid by the customer. [6] Based on comparisons with other Hong Kong's major life insurance companies as of December 12, 2024. [7] Arranged by Prosper Health and available upon request for a limited period. [8] Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital reserves the right of final decision on eligibility to the value-added services.

