Manulife Hong Kong Launches Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan

HONG KONG, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong today announced the launch of two new participating life insurance savings plans — Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan — designed to help customers achieve financial goals with enhanced flexibility and growth potential.

Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan is designed to support long-term wealth accumulation and planning, complementing the existing Genesis Plan, which focuses on medium-term financial goals with flexible access to policy value. With the launch of the Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and completion of the Genesis Series, Manulife now offers customers a broader suite of solutions to meet diverse financial needs. Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, on the other hand, provides immediate financial security with a high guaranteed cash value, up to 83% of the total premium paid from day one, and the potential to achieve a TIRR of 4.6% by the end of the 10th policy year[1]. Together, these plans empower customers to access personalized financial solutions, offering different options to support their needs at every stage of life.

This launch reflects Manulife's commitment to helping people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives. As revealed in the latest Manulife Asia Care Survey, 70% of respondents in Hong Kong view financial health as a key driver of longevity, and 61% believe insurance plays a vital role in sustaining physical health. These findings highlight the strong connection between financial planning and overall well-being. By offering solutions that combine growth potential and flexibility, Manulife empowers individuals to safeguard both their physical and financial well-being.

Key features of Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan include:

Long-term wealth accumulation : Projected surrender value growth reaching 4 times the total premiums paid by the 25th policy year, 6 times by the 31st year, and 8 times by the 35th year [1] .

: Projected surrender value growth reaching 4 times the total premiums paid by the 25th policy year, 6 times by the 31st year, and 8 times by the 35th year . Global financial agility : Customers can choose from seven policy currencies [2] and benefit from a currency switch option [3] annually, starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, enabling them to capture international opportunities.

: Customers can choose from seven policy currencies and benefit from a currency switch option annually, starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, enabling them to capture international opportunities. Flexible withdrawal options without policy surrender : Easy Choice: Receive regular non-guaranteed income drawn from the terminal bonus [4] at the policy anniversary after the plan has been paid up and the policy remains in force. Realization option: Realize terminal bonus [4] and customize withdrawal amounts and timing to meet individual needs while the policy remains in force.

: Body and Mind Advance Benefit : One-time option to realize up to 100% of the terminal bonus if the customer is diagnosed with any designated critical or mental illness[5].

Key features of Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan include:

Immediate financial security : Guaranteed cash value up to 83% of total premiums paid from day one.

: Guaranteed cash value up to 83% of total premiums paid from day one. Solid growth potential : TIRR up to 4.6% at the end of the 10th policy year [1] .

: TIRR up to 4.6% at the end of the 10th policy year . Flexible withdrawal options without policy surrender : Easy Choice: Receive regular non-guaranteed income drawn from the terminal bonus [4] from the 2nd policy anniversary, provided the policy remains in force. Realization option: Realize terminal bonus [4] and customize withdrawal amounts and timing to meet individual needs while the policy remains in force.

: Body and Mind Advance Benefit : One-time option to realize up to 100% of the terminal bonus if the customer is diagnosed with any designated critical or mental illness[5].

"Financial well-being is a key part of living a healthy, balanced life," said KC Cheung, Chief Product Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "With the launch of Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, we are complementing our existing product suite and giving customers more choices to grow and access their wealth when needed, while supporting them through life's challenges. True well-being means caring for physical, mental, and financial health, and our goal is to empower people to plan confidently and protect what matters most."

Enhanced Withdrawal and Legacy Planning Services[6] for Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan

[New] FlexiPay Withdrawal: Starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, or upon completion of the premium payment period of the basic plan, customers can set up standing instructions for regular withdrawals, choosing the amount, frequency, and payment period to suit their needs. They can also direct funds to a designated recipient—such as a family member or a recognized organization like a retirement community [7] or charity—ensuring their policy supports what matters most. Additionally, FlexiPay Withdrawal enables transfers to eligible accounts in approved regions and jurisdictions, offering added convenience for managing overseas obligations [8] .

Starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, or upon completion of the premium payment period of the basic plan, customers can set up standing instructions for regular withdrawals, choosing the amount, frequency, and payment period to suit their needs. They can also direct funds to a designated recipient—such as a family member or a recognized organization like a retirement community or charity—ensuring their policy supports what matters most. Additionally, FlexiPay Withdrawal enables transfers to eligible accounts in approved regions and jurisdictions, offering added convenience for managing overseas obligations . [First-in-market [9] ] Empowered Access for Loved Ones: Customers can designate a trusted family member to act on their behalf and withdraw a pre-set portion of policy value to support their loved ones' needs from the 3rd policy anniversary onwards.

Customers can designate a trusted family member to act on their behalf and withdraw a pre-set portion of policy value to support their loved ones' needs from the 3rd policy anniversary onwards. [New] InheritPlus: Starting from the 3rd policy anniversary, customers can pre-set instructions to transfer wealth to the next generation. In the event of the life insured's passing, a designated portion of the policy can be split into new policies for contingent life insureds. Each contingent life insured may choose to become the new life insured of a split policy, while the remaining benefits will be paid to chosen beneficiaries. In addition, each beneficiary can enjoy a customizable settlement option.

With the introduction of Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, Manulife reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower customers to achieve their financial goals while supporting their overall well-being.

Terms and conditions apply. For more details and risks about Genesis Centurion Insurance Plan and Prestige Achiever Insurance Plan, please click on the provided links to access the respective product brochures.

The content of this press release does not contain the full terms of the policy(ies), and the full terms can be found in the corresponding policy document(s). Before making a purchase, customers are encouraged to read the policy provisions for the exact terms and conditions that apply to these products.

About Manulife Hong Kong

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years. Since our operations started in Asia in 1897, we have grown to become one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com .

[1] The projected total internal rate of return (IRR) does not represent future performance and is not guaranteed. The projected total internal rate of return listed above is a way to present future cash flow, including the total premiums paid and the projected total return at the end of each policy year (including guaranteed cash value and non-guaranteed terminal bonus), at an annualized rate. Figures are based on the assumptions that throughout the policy term, (i) no Body and Mind Advance Benefit has been exercised; (ii) all premiums are fully paid and no policy loan is taken out (if applicable); (iii) no currency switch option has been exercised (if applicable); (iv) no Easy Choice or terminal bonus realization option is exercised; (v) no premium holiday has been exercised (if applicable) and (vi) no withdrawals are made in any form. The non-guaranteed figures shown (such as projected total internal rate of return and the projected surrender value, where applicable) are estimates based on the current terminal bonus projection. They are not guaranteed and may vary depending on policy currency, premium payment term, and payment mode. The actual figures (such as actual terminal bonus, actual total internal rate of return and actual surrender value, where applicable) may be higher or lower than those illustrated. Under certain circumstances, the non-guaranteed benefits (such as terminal bonus) may be zero. [2] The currency options are United States Dollar (USD), Hong Kong Dollar (HKD), Renminbi (CNY), Canadian Dollar (CAD), Australian Dollar (AUD), British Pound Sterling (GBP), and Singapore Dollar (SGD). [3] The currency switch option is a designated product feature of the Manulife insurance plan and is subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant plan. The application for currency switch is subject to the terms and conditions of the relevant plan and to Manulife's prevailing rules and approval at Manulife's sole and absolute discretion. Please note that this option may not be available with the designated new plan after the currency switch option is exercised. Please refer to notes 11 and 12 and 'Other product disclosures' section of the product brochure for the risks associated with exercising the currency switch option. [4] The terminal bonus is not guaranteed. Manulife will review and adjust the terminal bonus at least once a month, but Manulife may do so more often. Please see the section titled 'The main risks affecting the non-guaranteed terminal bonus, non-guaranteed income and the accumulation interest rate of non-guaranteed income / realized terminal bonus' under 'Other product disclosures' in the product brochure. [5] Designated illnesses include apallic syndrome, cancer, coma, heart attack (myocardial infarction), stroke, major head trauma, paralysis, terminal illness, total and permanent disability, autism, bipolar disorder, mental incapacity, schizophrenia, and severe dementia. [6] This is an administrative arrangement and is not part of the product features. Such application is subject to Manulife's prevailing administrative rules and conditions which shall be determined and modified by Manulife from time to time without prior notice. Please see the relevant booklet for more details on rights and restrictions applicable to FlexiPay Withdrawal, Empowered Access for Loved Ones and InheritPlus. [7] A retirement community must have a valid Licence for Residential Care Home for the Elderly, or an equivalent licence from a jurisdiction approved by Manulife. [8] This is an administrative arrangement and is not part of the product features. It is subject to Manulife's approval at the time of withdrawal. Such applications are subject to Manulife's prevailing administrative rules and conditions, which shall be determined and modified by Manulife from time to time without prior notice. [9] The description about this policy service being 'first-in-market' is based on comparisons with other publicly available long-term participating life insurance products with a savings element issued by Hong Kong's major life insurance companies for individual customers as at January 4, 2026.

