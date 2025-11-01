Manulife Hong Kong Supports 'Water Parade at Victoria Harbour' curated and organized by AllRightsReserved with Spectacular Drone Show Finale

A breathtaking night-time drone show — fully supported by Manulife — concludes the world's first-ever ' Water Parade at Victoria Harbour ' , bringing joy to families and the community

HONG KONG, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today (November 1) marks the highlight of the Water Parade by AllRightsReserved — Parade Day. Manulife Hong Kong is pleased to present the "Water Parade at Victoria Harbour Drone Show" tonight, marking the grand finale of the world's first "Water Parade at Victoria Harbour" organized by AllRightsReserved. As a Supporting Partner, Manulife helped bring this unique waterfront celebration to life, culminating in a dazzling drone show that delivered joyful and memorable experiences for families and the broader Hong Kong community. This sponsorship highlights Manulife's ongoing commitment to promoting emotional well-being — an essential pillar of holistic health — through meaningful engagement and shared moments of connection.

The “Water Parade at Victoria Harbour Drone Show” illuminated the night sky on November 1, bringing joyful and memorable moments to the public. The event-themed Dukling cruised across Victoria Harbour, inviting the public to experience the excitement of the “Water Parade at Victoria Harbour”. Manulife Hong Kong Supports ‘Water Parade at Victoria Harbour’ curated and organized by AllRightsReserved.

The "Water Parade at Victoria Harbour" was a first-of-its-kind waterfront celebration featuring giant inflatable sculptures of globally renowned IPs (Intellectual Properties) parading across the harbour, alongside an eight-day interactive market on the promenade. As a Supporting Partner, Manulife curated a series of engaging activations across sea, land, and air. These included event-themed Dukling sailings, eye-catching outdoor advertisements at key city locations, and the highly anticipated drone show that lit up the night sky tonight. As part of its commitment to social responsibility and community engagement, Manulife also donated admission tickets to the Water Parade Market to local charitable organizations including JUST FEEL, Mind HK, and S.K.H. St. Christopher's Home, enabling local charitable beneficiaries to take part in this special event experience.

"We were thrilled to support the 'Water Parade at Victoria Harbour' and its spectacular drone show finale, which inspired moments of happiness and togetherness," said Celia Ling, Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "By creating uplifting experiences that families and communities could share, we aimed to strengthen emotional bonds and contribute to a more connected and caring society, while reaffirming our commitment to nurturing emotional wellness as an integral part of overall well-being."

Building on this vision, the drone show served as a vibrant celebration of art, entertainment, and culture, offering a dazzling visual spectacle to conclude a week-long festival of joy and creativity. The event proved to be a highlight for both residents and visitors.

As the city came together to celebrate this one-of-a-kind waterfront experience, Manulife was proud to play a part in fostering moments of joy, connection, and community spirit. The "Water Parade at Victoria Harbour Drone Show" marked a cultural milestone for Hong Kong and highlighted the power of shared experiences in bringing people closer — on land, at sea, and under the stars.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong