Manulife Wealth & Asset Management Completes Acquisition of Schroders Indonesia

HONG KONG and JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Wealth & Asset Management today announced that it has completed its previously announced transaction to acquire PT Schroder Investment Management Indonesia ("SIMI") through PT Manulife Aset Manajemen Indonesia ("MAMI"), following the satisfactory completion of closing conditions including regulatory approval from the Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK).

This milestone signals the start of the implementation phase and the structured integration of MAMI and SIMI. During the integration period, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management will operate both MAMI and SIMI in parallel, maintaining their current structures while implementing a phased integration. Clients, partners, and employees will receive regular updates on branding, product changes, and operational enhancements to ensure clarity and continuity throughout the transition.

"We are pleased to mark the formal addition of Schroders Indonesia to Manulife Wealth & Asset Management," said Fabio Fontainha, Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Asia, Manulife. "The completion of this acquisition reflects our long–term commitment to Indonesia and further consolidates MAMI's position as the country's largest asset manager. By combining the capabilities of two leading asset managers, we are shaping a stronger, more future–ready platform—one with the scale, innovation capacity, and global insight to broaden our offerings and elevate the value we deliver to clients. It strengthens our foundation for growth and positions us to navigate changing market conditions with clarity and a sustained focus on long–term value creation."

With the close of the transaction, MAMI's established leadership and global investment insights will be complemented by SIMI's in-market investment expertise and its long-standing intermediary and institutional relationships. Together, the combined platform will offer enhanced scale, deeper investment resources, and a broader suite of solutions designed to deliver attractive long–term outcomes across market cycles.

Afifa, CEO & President Director, PT Manulife Aset Manajemen Indonesia, said, "This is an important moment for both organisations. As MAMI marks its 30th anniversary this year, this acquisition represents more than a transaction — it opens a new chapter in our path toward even greater impact. Bringing together the talent and expertise of MAMI and Schroders Indonesia enhances our ability to deliver high–quality investment solutions and reinforces our leadership in Indonesia's growing asset management industry."

Michael T. Tjoajadi, CEO & President Director, Schroders Indonesia, added, "For more than three decades, our team has been dedicated to building a trusted, client–focused franchise. Joining MAMI marks an important next chapter—one that preserves the strengths and culture our people are proud of, while providing access to broader resources, deeper capabilities, and new opportunities for growth. We look forward to contributing our expertise as part of a larger, highly respected organisation."

Prior to the acquisition, MAMI had long since established itself as the country's largest asset manager, supported by a well–grounded presence in Indonesia's investment landscape. The firm offers a comprehensive suite of solutions across mutual funds, segregated mandates, and sharia–compliant products. As of 31 December 2025, MAMI oversaw IDR 124.3 trillion in assets and served more than 2.5 million customers, underscoring its extensive local reach and robust financial services platform.

Schroders has operated in Indonesia since 1991, establishing the investment management business in 1997. It has grown to become one of the country's leading asset managers, with a strong focus on excellence and client-centric solutions, providing comprehensive investment services to help clients achieve their financial goals. SIMI has established a solid on-the-ground investment team and developed a robust distribution network across the country's intermediary channels, while maintaining deep partnerships with leading institutional investors. The firm has received over 140 awards at both the company and fund levels since 2003, from local and international entities. As of December 2025, SIMI manages assets totaling more than IDR 53 trillion.

For more information on the transaction, please see the news release from our announcement on 24 September, 2025.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About PT Manulife Aset Manajemen Indonesia (MAMI)

PT Manulife Aset Manajemen Indonesia (MAMI) is Indonesia's largest investment manager by total assets under management (AUM), managing IDR 124.3 trillion and holding an 11.9% market share as of December 2025. MAMI is also the largest mutual fund manager in the country, overseeing IDR 63 trillion in mutual fund assets as of the same period.

For more than 30 years since 1996, MAMI has supported the financial journeys of over 2.5 million individual and institutional investors across Indonesia. Through a comprehensive range of investment solutions including mutual funds, MAMI is committed to consistently delivering high quality investment products, reinforcing its position as the largest mutual fund investment manager in Indonesia.

MAMI has received numerous awards and recognitions from independent institutions as one of the leading investment management companies. In 2026, MAMI received the Best Asset Management Company award for the 10th time and the Best Bond Manager award for the 3rd time from Asia Asset Management, as well as the Market Awards for Indonesia at AsianInvestor's Asset Management Awards 2026. MAMI has also maintained its position as a Top Investment House in Asian Rupiah Bonds for 11 consecutive years.

MAMI is part of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, and is licensed and supervised by the Financial Services Authority (OJK), holding an investment manager license based on Capital Market Supervisory Agency Chairman's Decree No. Kep–07/PM/MI/1997 dated August 21, 1997, and an investment advisor license based on OJK Board of Commissioners' Decree No. Kep–50/D.04/2018 dated September 10, 2018.

About Schroders plc

Schroders is a global investment manager which provides active asset management, wealth management and investment solutions, with £823.7 billion (€943.4 billion; $1107.9 billion) of assets under management at 31 December 2025. As a UK listed FTSE100 company, Schroders has a market capitalisation of circa £6.5 billion and operates across 38 locations. Established in 1804, Schroders remains true to its roots as a family-founded business. The Principal Shareholder Group continues to be a significant shareholder, holding approximately 44% of the issued share capital. Schroders' success can be attributed to its diversified business model, spanning different asset classes, client types and geographies. The company offers innovative products and solutions through four core business divisions: Public Markets, Solutions, Wealth Management, and Schroders Capital, which focuses on private markets, including private equity, renewable infrastructure investing, private debt & credit alternatives, and real estate. Schroders aims to provide excellent investment performance to clients through active management. This means directing capital towards resilient businesses with sustainable business models, consistently with the investment goals of its clients. Schroders serves a diverse client base that includes pension schemes, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, high net worth individuals, family offices, as well as end clients through partnerships with distributors, financial advisers, and online platforms. Issued by Schroder Investment Management Limited. Registration No 1893220 England. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For regular updates by e-mail please register online at www.schroders.com for our alerting service.

Media Contact

Carl Wong

Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, Asia

Phone: +852 6373 7830

Email: [email protected]

Clarence Chen

Schroders

Phone: +65 6800 7397

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management