MAPS Enterprise SDN BHD and Founder Datuk M.A.P. Segarran Honored at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Malaysia

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian goods wholesaler MAPS Enterprise SDN BHD (MAPS Enterprise) was honored with the Fast Enterprise Award and its Founder, Datuk M.A.P. Segarran received the Master Entrepreneur title at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Malaysia. Presented by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership with the Awards being organized annually across 16 countries and markets.

Founded in 2005 by Datuk M.A.P. Segarran, MAPS Enterprise has since established itself as a leading distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of spices, lentils, toiletries, and other household products in Malaysia. It started its business with a vision to satisfy the unmet needs of customers with trusted products and trusted services. Thus, honesty and loyalty became the core values of MAPS Enterprise.

As a result of its thorough research and awareness of the market, the brands that MAPS Enterprise has brought to Malaysia are among the Top 10 brands in the world. The company's Founder, Datuk M.A.P. Segarran travels worldwide every year to source the best quality goods in accordance with the needs and demands of the consumers. He frequently visits overseas and he has also joined hands with the Trade Promotion Council of India. Subsequently, MAPS Enterprise is a proud distributor of Ramajeyam, Thulasi Soap, Lal Qilla, Balaji, and many other products which have a significant market share due to their quality and economical qualities.

With 50 years of experience in the retail industry, Datuk M.A.P. Segarran accepts his responsibility in the corporate, social, and environmental landscape by being a pioneer in designing products in a unique, eco-friendly, and easy-to-consume manner. The rice products of MAPS Enterprise, such as Ramajeyam Ponni, Shakti, Akshaya Ponni, and many others are packed in a PP Woven material which is a strong, durable, water-resistant material that can be recycled. Under Datuk M.A.P. Segarran's leadership, MAPS Enterprise is also a pioneer company in selling incense sticks in a zipper pack. The Balaji incense sticks, a product distributed by MAPS Enterprise, are packed in a zipper pack to protect the fragrance of the product as well as provide ease of storage for the consumers.

MAPS Enterprise continuously produces innovative and eco-friendly packaging for many of its products as part of fulfilling its role in protecting the environment. Apart from environmental activities, MAPS Enterprise is also constantly contributing to the welfare of the community. In 2014, the company contributed to the building of a classroom for school children. Besides that, MAPS Enterprise has been regularly donating to the needy, such as children's homes and other non-governmental organizations.

MAPS Enterprise strives to bring goods and services that can satisfy the demand at an affordable price and in a sustainable manner. Thus, MAPS Enterprise aspires to continuously invest its energy toward mechanisms and technology that would make the business more efficient without causing damage to the environment. In the near future, MAPS Enterprise aims to tap into the international market via modern technology.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia, and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

