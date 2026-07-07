Master Concept Co-Founder Dennis Wong Joins Citi Commercial Bank Hong Kong Executive Summit 2026 Panel on AI, Technology and Global Market Opportunities

HONG KONG, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Concept Co-Founder Dennis Wong was invited to join the Citi Commercial Bank Hong Kong Executive Summit 2026 as a panellist for the session, "Asia's Digital Anchor: Bridging Hong Kong's AI and Technology Landscape with Global Market Opportunities."

Master Concept Co-Founder Dennis Wong joined the Citi Commercial Bank Hong Kong Executive Summit 2026 panel discussion on “Asia’s Digital Anchor: Bridging Hong Kong’s AI and Technology Landscape with Global Market Opportunities.”

The panel brought together business and technology leaders to discuss how Hong Kong can connect Asia's fast-evolving AI and technology landscape with global market opportunities. During the session, Wong shared Master Concept's experience in supporting enterprises and local companies as they adopt AI, strengthen cybersecurity capabilities, and expand across regional and international markets.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, Master Concept sees growing demand for enterprises in Asia to move beyond experimentation and build a secure foundation for scalable AI deployment. This includes not only AI education and technical enablement, but also stronger governance, identity and access control, and cross-functional alignment between innovation and security teams.

"AI adoption is no longer just a technology discussion. It is becoming a business, security, and organisational readiness discussion," said Dennis Wong, Co-Founder of Master Concept. "As enterprises explore new AI use cases, security and governance need to be built into the foundation from the beginning."

Following its recent Secure AI Agent Workshop in Hong Kong, Master Concept will continue helping enterprise teams understand how AI agents can be deployed securely in real-world environments. A second workshop is currently in planning. Interested enterprise teams can register their interest at:

https://forms.gle/K5NTU1MNRsdArCDU9

About Master Concept

Master Concept has over 20 years of experience in the Asia-Pacific region, providing cloud strategy, implementation, technical support, and customised training to more than 3,000 clients across industries. The company's solutions span collaboration and AI tools, cybersecurity, analytics and marketing, and geospatial technologies. With consultant teams across Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, China, and an expanded presence in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, Master Concept works closely with leading global technology partners to deliver tailored solutions that support sustainable business growth.

SOURCE Master Concept