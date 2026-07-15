Master Concept Receives Okta Catalyst Award, Deepening Partnership in AI and Identity Security

HONG KONG, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Concept, an enterprise AI and cloud solutions partner with operations across Asia-Pacific, has received the Okta Catalyst Award for Strategic Excellence, recognising the continued growth of its partnership with Okta and the strong performance of its identity security practice in FY26.

Master Concept and Okta teams celebrate the Catalyst Award for Strategic Excellence, reinforcing their partnership in identity security and enterprise AI.

The award marks an important milestone in the collaboration between Master Concept and Okta, as the two companies deepen their joint efforts to help enterprises strengthen identity security across increasingly complex cloud and AI environments. It also follows Master Concept's advancement to the next Okta partner tier.

As AI becomes embedded in everyday business operations, identity is becoming an increasingly important security control layer. Enterprises must not only manage who can access applications and data, but also govern how devices, workloads, applications, and emerging AI agents interact with critical business resources.

"This recognition reflects what our teams have built together with Okta over the past year, as well as the trust our customers have placed in us," said Dennis Wong, Co-founder of Master Concept. "As enterprises accelerate cloud and AI adoption, identity security is becoming fundamental to how access, data, and AI-enabled workflows are governed. We look forward to working more closely with Okta to help customers build a secure foundation for the next stage of enterprise AI."

Annie Sun, Regional Alliance Manager, Okta, said: "Master Concept's growth this year is a direct reflection of the team's dedication, technical execution, and the trust within our partnership. As we expand together into Singapore and Taiwan and deepen our combined Okta and Google Cloud initiatives, Master Concept will continue to play an important role in helping customers navigate identity security in the AI era."

In FY27, Master Concept will further expand its Okta capabilities across Asia, while developing more integrated identity security initiatives with Okta and Google Cloud.

These initiatives will focus on helping enterprises address the security challenges created by wider AI adoption, including controlling access to AI applications, reducing unauthorised AI usage, protecting sensitive business data, and establishing appropriate identity and access policies for AI-enabled workflows and agents.

The recognition reinforces Master Concept's broader approach to enterprise AI security: bringing together identity, cloud, browser, endpoint, data, and application controls to help organisations adopt AI securely and at scale.

SOURCE Master Concept