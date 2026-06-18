MAXHUB Showcases AI-Powered Collaboration and Display Solutions at InfoComm 2026

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As MAXHUB takes part in InfoComm 2026, the trusted solution provider in integrated commercial display and unified communications is showcasing its latest innovations in AI-powered collaboration and professional display technology. The exhibition runs from June 17–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

So, what can visitors experience at MAXHUB Booth C7036?

Opening Session at MAXHUB Booth

AI Meeting Experience in Action

At InfoComm 2026, MAXHUB is demonstrating its AI Meeting Experience on the XBoard V7, showcasing how AI can simplify hybrid collaboration through intelligent audio and video optimization, real-time transcription, AI-assisted meeting controls, and automated meeting summaries.

Visitors can explore AI-enhanced workflows designed to improve productivity before, during, and after meetings. Live meeting scenarios are simultaneously streamed to MAXHUB CMB Series commercial displays via NDI®, demonstrating seamless, low-latency content distribution across meeting and display environments.

Smarter Solutions for Modern Workspaces

Alongside its AI collaboration capabilities, MAXHUB is presenting a portfolio of solutions designed to create more connected, efficient, and scalable workplace experiences.

Highlights include the CMB Series commercial displays with built-in NDI® technology, the Pivot⁺ platform for centralized device and content management, and an expanded Microsoft Teams Rooms portfolio featuring the Scheduling Panel SP10, Mic Pod DM30, and Universal Console TCP33T.

Further underscoring MAXHUB's commitment to innovation, the MAXHUB XBar W70 Kit was recognized with the SCN Installation Product Award for Most Innovative AI-Powered Product at InfoComm 2026.

Visitors can also explore the FA27 Series Indoor LED displays, the XBoard V7 collaboration board, and the WT15S wireless screen sharing dongle, providing flexible solutions for communication, collaboration, and content sharing across a variety of environments.

Global Leadership, Local Presence

MAXHUB holds the No.1 global market share in collaboration boards and all-in-one LED displays, according to Futuresource and TrendForce. Today, the company serves customers in more than 140 countries and supports them through local teams across 35 countries worldwide.

Visit MAXHUB at Booth C7036

Throughout InfoComm 2026, visitors can experience live demonstrations of MAXHUB's latest collaboration and display technologies while connecting with solution specialists to explore workspace solutions tailored to their business needs.

For more information about MAXHUB, visit MAXHUB.com or stop by Booth C7036 during InfoComm 2026.

SOURCE MAXHUB