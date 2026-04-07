MDRT Sponsors 30th Asia Insurance Industry Awards

Continued sponsorship showcases the organization's commitment to advancing excellence across Asia's financial services profession.

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of Asia Insurance Review's 30th Asia Insurance Industry Awards' (AIIA) "Life Insurance Company of the Year" category, open to all distribution channels.

MDRT CEO, Stephen P. Stahr, CAE, pictured with top management of HSBC Life Group office, winners of the 2025 “Life Insurance Company of the Year” award at the 29th Asia Insurance Industry Awards.

For more than a decade, MDRT has worked with the Asia Insurance Review to support and advance the financial services profession. The AIIA sponsorship reinforces MDRT's commitment to the growth of companies and advisors across the region and celebrating their outstanding client support and success.

"MDRT champions excellence by supporting companies that continually raise the bar and empowering their advisers with the resources needed for sustained success," says MDRT CEO Stephen P. Stahr, CAE. "Our sponsorship of the 2026 AIIA 'Life Insurance Company of the Year' Award honors organizations that exemplify leadership in life insurance distribution by upholding professionalism and creating meaningful impact for clients, advisors and the broader financial services industry."

For almost a century, MDRT has been driven by a network of leading insurance and financial services organizations promoting the importance of serving their clients with the highest standards of ethics, knowledge and competence. Today, MDRT has members from more than 80 nations and territories and nearly 700 companies, and seven Asia-Pacific markets are among the top 10 in total MDRT membership.

MDRT opened the Asia-Pacific office in Singapore in 2023 to better serve its members and companies in the region. It liaises with MDRT's headquarters in the United States and satellite offices in China and India to improve member resources and benefits and support local and regional leaders with events across Asia.

Among upcoming events is the MDRT Global Conference to be held August 23–26, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. With programming designed for MDRT's fast-growing Asia-Pacific markets, the conference brings members and nonmembers together to celebrate achievement, recognize excellence and engage in cross-cultural exchange.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 80 nations and territories and nearly 700 companies. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org.

SOURCE MDRT