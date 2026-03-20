Redefining the Future of Financial Advisory Firms in Singapore at the MDRT CEO Forum

The forum addressed important challenges confronting the financial advisory channel, including the growth of digital technologies, the need for capability-building, and an evolving wealth landscape

SINGAPORE, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueled by accelerating wealth creation, increasingly sophisticated client needs, and the adoption of digital technologies and generative artificial intelligence (AI), the financial advisory (FA) channel in Singapore is undergoing a significant transformation. As clients become more informed and value-driven, the industry is shifting away from a purely sales-driven model, with trust emerging as the key currency that FA firms must build to achieve long-term success.

Panelists from left to right: Stephen P. Stahr, Chief Executive Officer at MDRT; Shalini Pavithran, Chief Executive Officer at Singapore College of Insurance; Raymond Ng, President at Association of Financial Advisors Singapore

These were some of the insights shared at the MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) CEO Forum that took place on 17 March, focusing on the FA business model. Organized by MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, the Association of Financial Advisers Singapore (AFAS), and the Singapore College of Insurance (SCI), the annual event brought together 44 senior leaders and financial experts to discuss the future of Singapore's financial advisory landscape.

"Asia and Singapore sit at the intersection of two of the most powerful forces reshaping global finance - rapid wealth creation and extended longevity. This means that people are not just living longer, they are living longer with assets and expectations. The quality of financial advice will matter more than ever, as we shape how an entire generation experiences financial security, retirement, and legacy," said Stephen P. Stahr, Chief Executive Officer at MDRT. In his keynote speech, he highlighted how Singapore's financial advisory market is at a turning point, where firms that succeed are those that prioritize long-term outcomes over commissions and campaigns.

Raymond Ng, President at AFAS, Singapore's leading representative body for FA firms, noted the unprecedented challenges emerging from an evolving financial advisory landscape, and how human trust and relationships will remain irreplaceable to navigating them. He said, "Understanding emotions and what drives your client is a distinct human strength. While technology may change the way we deliver advice, it is the human touch that will remain a key factor in clients' decision-making."

Meanwhile, Shalini Pavithran, Chief Executive Officer at SCI, a non-profit professional training and educational institution, emphasized the importance of investing in the growth and development of the next generation of financial advisors. "If we invest in building advisors who are capable, ethical, and trusted, we are not just building better firms. We are building a stronger profession and an industry that society can trust for generations to come," she shared.

The event also included a panel discussion featuring Mr. Stahr, Mr. Ng, and Ms. Pavithran. A key topic of discussion focused on technology and AI, examining how these tools are transforming financial advisory firms – and what CEOs must do to ensure technology enhances, rather than commoditizes, the client-advisor relationship. Ms. Pavithran emphasized the importance of developing new skills to keep pace with the rise of AI and agentic systems, and how firms can leverage these capabilities to drive better outcomes for both clients and advisors. "For this reason, advisor capability is not merely a training issue, it is a strategic leadership priority," she said.

Mr. Stahr and Mr. Ng also underscored this point, noting that while AI can streamline processes, advisors must still provide judgment, context, and trust. Rather than replacing advisors, AI will empower those who embrace and use it effectively to outperform others.

Looking ahead to the MDRT CEO Forum Singapore 2027, MDRT remains committed to strengthening its suite of member resources and benefits, while continuing to support local and regional leaders through initiatives and events across Asia. More information on MDRT's member programs and resources is available at https://www.mdrt.org/learn.

High-resolution images of the event can be found here.

About MDRT

MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 700 companies in 80 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org.

SOURCE MDRT