MedJ Unveils International Platform: Your Trusted Gateway to China's Fast-Growing Biomedical Landscape

SHANGHAI, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MedJ, China's leading medical media platform, today officially launched its dedicated International Platform: a first-of-its-kind authoritative English-language hub delivering real-time, contextualized insights into China's fast-evolving healthcare and biomedical landscape for clinicians, researchers, and industry stakeholders worldwide.

The launch comes as China's global influence in biomedical research reaches unprecedented heights. The 2025 NCS Hospital Index, a bibliometric ranking from the editorial teams of Nature, Cell, and Science (collectively NCS), found 41 hospitals from Chinese mainland ranked in the global top 100 for 2025 publications in the three flagship journals and their high-impact sub-journals. This figure outpaced the U.S. (29 hospitals) to claim the No.1 global spot, underscoring the rising authority of Chinese medical institutions on the world's top academic stage.

A trusted leader in China's medical media for over a decade, MedJ serves 3 million registered healthcare professionals, reaches 10 million subscribers, and partners with 20,000+ leading medical experts and 10,000+ hospitals nationwide. Its new International Platform eliminates longstanding barriers for global peers: fragmented information sources, language gaps, and missing critical context around China's medical advances.

The platform launches with four core editorial sections:

Innovation Therapy: Full-lifecycle updates on novel drugs, devices, and regulatory milestones in China

Doctors: Exclusive perspectives from China's top clinical and research leaders

Conferences: Frontline reporting from key global medical congresses

Webinar: Live, two-way academic exchanges between Chinese and global medical communities

As China solidifies its rightful place in global healthcare, MedJ's International Platform stands as an open, inclusive gateway for cross-border collaboration. All the critical insights you need, in one centralized destination.

Visit [MedJ.cn] to explore.

Contact: MedJ

Phone: +86 21 58545118

Mail: [email protected]

SOURCE MedJ