METALIGHT (02605.HK) Contributes to China's Demand-Responsive Transit Guide; On-Demand Transit Platform Live in Multiple Cities

HONG KONG, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaLight Inc. ("MetaLight" or the "Company"; Stock Code: 02605.HK), a public transit information service provider powered by time series data analytics and AI technology, today announced that Chelaile, the real-time public transit platform it operates, will serve as one of the contributing units, bringing its experience in building and operating its On-Demand Transit Platform, in the research and drafting of the Demand-Responsive Transit Technology and Service Guide organized by the China Academy of Transportation Sciences (CATS). The kickoff meeting for the guide was held in Beijing on April 28, 2026, bringing together industry administration authorities from six provinces and municipalities including Zhejiang and Fujian, more than 20 public transit operators such as those from Chongqing, Hangzhou, Nanchang, Suzhou and Changzhou, and over ten technology platform companies including Chelaile, along with ministry-affiliated units and university research institutions.

Demand-responsive transit (also known as on-demand transit or responsive transit) is a mode of urban public transit in which the route alignment, stops and departure times are determined dynamically according to passengers' real-time or pre-booked travel needs, primarily serving point-to-point travel demand and helping to reduce waiting and walking time. To date, more than 100 cities across China have launched various forms of demand-responsive transit services, playing a notable role in addressing the "last mile" of travel and serving areas with sparse passenger flows.

MetaLight's independently developed On-Demand Transit Platform was first launched in Foshan in December 2020 and has now been in operation for more than five years. It is currently deployed in more than 20 cities across China, covering over 60 service zones, with cumulative service orders surpassing 10 million. Its core operating areas include Nanchang, the capital of Jiangxi Province, and Nanning, the capital of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as well as Foshan, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Zhaoqing, the Nankang District of Ganzhou, the Wenjiang District of Chengdu and Beihai. The platform's demand-responsive transit intelligent order-dispatching algorithm was granted an invention patent by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) in December 2023.

Built on this intelligent order-dispatching algorithm together with dynamic route planning, the platform coordinates passenger, driver and back-office management interfaces to provide demand-responsive transit services on an on-demand basis for transit operators; in practice, it has been applied across a range of scenarios, including service upgrades in central urban areas, coverage of low-density industrial parks, and connections for new districts and transport hubs. Drawing on its experience in building and operating the platform, the Company will contribute to the research and drafting of the guide around the organizational approaches and operating characteristics of demand-responsive transit across different cities and service scenarios.

"Demand-responsive transit addresses real travel needs such as those in areas with sparse passenger flows and the 'last mile' of travel, and cities have developed different organizational approaches and operating experience as they explore it," said a representative of MetaLight. "Through building and operating its On-Demand Transit Platform, Chelaile has accumulated some hands-on practices from the field. We hope to bring this experience into the compilation work as it is, do our part as one of the contributing units, and work with others in the industry to refine the technical and service references for demand-responsive transit step by step."

Demand-responsive transit has so far been advanced largely through case-by-case exploration, with practices that vary from place to place. The compilation of the Demand-Responsive Transit Technology and Service Guide can help the industry form referenceable technical and service bases across planning, construction, operation and service, supporting more standardized development and operation of demand-responsive transit across different localities.

About MetaLight

MetaLight Inc. (Stock Code: 02605.HK) is a public transit information service provider powered by time series data analytics and AI technology. With a focus on time series data foundation models, the Company has built a technology stack with its core comprising an AI Model Building Platform and AI model libraries for three industry verticals: public bus, renewable energy and industrial internet, integrating capabilities in data access, pre-processing, labeling, AI model training and foundation model adaptation. Based on this technology stack, the Company operates the Chelaile real-time public transit information platform, providing commuters with services including real-time bus arrival predictions, vehicle location tracking and travel route planning, while also offering public transit analytics platforms and data technology services to transport operators. According to CIC data as of December 31, 2024, Chelaile is the largest real-time public transit information platform in China by city coverage. As of December 31, 2025, it covered 488 cities and towns nationwide with approximately 334 million cumulative users, committed to making public transit more convenient and efficient. For more information, please visit www.metalight.ai.

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