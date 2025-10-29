MetaOptics Announces Strategic Expansion into the USA with Nevada Incorporation and Advanced 127μm Co-Packaged Optics Breakthrough

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics"), a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering metalens technology, is pleased to announce the establishment of its United States entity, MetaOptics Inc. (USA), registered in Nevada. This expansion affirms MetaOptics' commitment to advancing next-generation optical technologies and strengthening cross-border collaborations in semiconductor manufacturing, integrated photonics, and nanophotonics. The formation of MetaOptics Inc. (USA) marks a key milestone in the Company's global strategy to deliver high-performance metaoptics solutions to customers across North America. MetaOptics now extends its metalens design & manufacturing expertise to many world class USA clients and partners across the United States in the field of 5G smart phones, data communications, data centers, fiber optics, AI semiconductor manufacturing, and consumer electronics.

In parallel with this corporate expansion, MetaOptics has achieved a major technical breakthrough by successfully prototyping a 127μm diameter co-packaged optical component for integrated circuit and chip-making applications. Co-packaged optics, which combine electrical and optical functions in ultra-compact form factors, are widely recognised for delivering significant gains in bandwidth, energy efficiency, and signal integrity in data centers and AI infrastructure. MetaOptics' new 127μm diameter device is expected to set new benchmarks for miniaturisation and scalability, positioning the Company at the forefront of next-generation optical interconnects.

Further amplifying its innovation journey, MetaOptics has initiated discussions with a renowned USA university to co-develop a "tunable metalens" project, aimed at realising dynamic and reconfigurable optical systems for future photonics applications. Tunable metalenses are an emerging class of optical devices whose properties can be modified post-fabrication, enabling breakthroughs in advanced imaging, sensing, and AR/VR functionalities. MetaOptics is also in actively engaging several major USA-based technology companies to explore partnership opportunities in metaoptics solutions for data communications, next-generation sensors, and smart devices. These engagements underscore MetaOptics' commitment to expanding its presence in the USA, and growing its market presence in the USA, and driving technological leadership in optical innovation.

Mr. Thng Chong Kim, Executive Chairman and CEO of MetaOptics Ltd, commented, "Establishing MetaOptics Inc. (USA) reflects our dedication to scaling cutting-edge optical technologies for global markets, with the USA as a strategic growth base. Our new advances in co-packaged optics and collaborations with world-class USA institutions demonstrate our resolve to innovate and drive value for customers in the semiconductor and photonics markets."

MetaOptics will be participating in CES 2026 from January 6th to January 9th in Las Vegas, USA, and will unveil a series of cutting-edge innovations in metalens imaging and optical technology. MetaOptics has successfully completed manufacturing several 12-inch glass wafers featuring its 5-megapixel color imaging rectangular metalens. Early lab results demonstrate significantly sharper image quality and higher resolution compared to the previous round metalens generation. In addition, a generation 2 thinner Pico Projector is underway, with printed circuit boards currently in assembly with working samples expected to debut at CES 2026. A major highlight at the exhibition would be MetaOptics' 5G Metalens Smart Phone prototype – a groundbreaking 6mm-thin AI-powered phone that integrates the proprietary color imaging metalens camera without the traditional camera bump. This device also features a 3D non-contact fingerprint sensor, showcasing the diverse capabilities and compact integration potential of metalens technology.

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass-based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands. For sales inquiries, please contact [email protected].

