MetaOptics to Deploy its Direct Laser Writer at the nano@stanford Facility

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company," and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announced that it has entered into an agreement for the installation and deployment of its key metalens Direct Laser Writer ("DLW") at the nano@stanford facility. The agreement follows the Company's recent acceptance as an Associate Member of Stanford Engineering's SystemX Alliance Program, marking a critical step in advancing its U.S. expansion strategy and collaborations with top U.S. universities.

The DLW is designed for a 4-inch glass wafer to enable quick prototyping and fabrication of metalens samples within weeks, as well as small-volume production to support pilot builds and customer demand evaluation, enabling partners to iterate faster and move from concept to product more efficiently. Under the agreement, MetaOptics' DLW will be placed in the nano@stanford facility, an open, shared-use operation that serves over 1,400 industry, government, and the university's members each year. The Company's DLW will be managed and made available for use by nano@stanford members. The 100nm ultra high precision laser allows for simultaneous fabrication of over 100 metalens, each as small as 0.1mm in diameter for many high demand applications such as co-packaged optics structuring, collimating metalens to improve high speed interconnect efficiencies, and imaging metalens amongst others. nano@stanford has agreed to provide user feedback and support user demonstrations for MetaOptics, providing further technical validation of its metalens equipment and products, and at the same time serving as a launchpad to scale commercial production and collaboration in the U.S..

The deployment of this DLW serves as a key milestone for MetaOptics' U.S. expansion strategy, prospective U.S. customer engagement, and commercialisation roadmap. Such deployment will serve to develop a "mini foundry" infrastructure at the nano@stanford facility in Silicon Valley for small-volume, quick turnaround prototyping. The Company aims to leverage its membership under the SystemX Alliance Program, and the latest DLW deployment to further engage and showcase its metalens technology with other member companies under the program, which includes top U.S. technology companies.

MetaOptics Executive Chairman Thng Chong Kim commented: "By placing our DLW within nano@stanford's shared-use environment, we are able to strengthen technical validation, gather valuable user feedback, and increase engagement and collaboration with potential industry partners and end customers. We believe our membership in Stanford Engineering's SystemX Alliance Program and this collaboration with nano@stanford serve to reinforce our broader U.S. expansion efforts and deepen our engagement within Silicon Valley's world-leading innovation ecosystem."

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a semiconductor optics company pioneering glass-based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing, headquartered in Singapore. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive, and other emerging markets. Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg.

Singapore (Headquarters)

MetaOptics Technologies Pte Ltd, 81 Ayer Rajah Crescent, #01-45, Singapore 139967

United States

MetaOptics Inc. (USA), 1 Ferry Building, Suite 201, San Francisco, CA 94111

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the Company's growth strategies, its future business development, results of operations and financial condition, its research and development efforts, its ability to attract and retain customers, and its ability to establish and maintain relationships with suppliers and business partners; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE METAOPTICS LTD