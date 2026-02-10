MetaOptics Announces Membership in Stanford Engineering's SystemX Alliance Program in the USA

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) ("MetaOptics" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), announced that it has become an Associate Member in Stanford Engineering's SystemX Alliance program, positioning the Company alongside academic and industry participants to support collaborative research, development, and future product innovation.

As a member in the Stanford SystemX Alliance industry affiliate program (see: https://systemx.stanford.edu/industry-affiliates/member-companies), MetaOptics will have the opportunity to initiate a research collaboration with Stanford faculty and students in an area aligned with the innovation goals and strategic priorities of both parties.

MetaOptics aims to explore potential technical collaborations aligned with its metalens-powered product, supporting innovation opportunities with industry partners and customers. These discussions are expected to focus on joint development efforts and technical validation.

Participation in the Alliance enables MetaOptics to work with Stanford's researchers on its metalens design and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate optical system validation and prototyping.

As a member of the SystemX Alliance, MetaOptics looks forward to multiple collaborations with a highly concentrated talent base, backed by world-class research infrastructure and proximity to industry leaders across optics, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing, located in the heart of Silicon Valley. This collaboration is expected to support technical validation and enable quick-turn metalens prototyping capabilities for U.S. customers developing next-generation devices.

By Order of the Board

Thng Chong Kim

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

10 February 2026

About MetaOptics Ltd

MetaOptics Ltd (Catalist: 9MT) is a leading-edge semiconductor optics company pioneering glass-based metalens solutions enhanced by AI-driven image processing. Using advanced optical design and a scalable 12-inch DUV lithography process, it powers next-generation applications in CPO, mobile, AR VR, automotive and other emerging markets. Headquartered in Singapore, MetaOptics aims to deliver high-performance optics with the reliability and scalability demanded by today's most innovative technology brands. Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg.

