Metis and the Chartered Insurance Institute Announce a New Partnership for 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. German Cheung, Founder and Chairman of Metis Global Group (Metis), was recently invited to an exclusive luncheon hosted by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) in Singapore. During the event, Dr. Cheung and the CII representative renewed their cooperation agreement, symbolizing their shared vision for collaboration and mutual trust. This renewal further underscores the joint commitment of Metis and CII to advancing the professionalization and internationalization of the insurance industry. Dr. Cheung stated, "We are privileged to extend our partnership with CII. This renewal marks a new milestone, reaffirming our dedication to enhancing professional education and driving innovation in the insurance sector as we look ahead to 2025."

Dr. Cheung (right), Founder and Chairman of Metis Global Group, and Matthew Hill (left), CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, at the luncheon celebrating the renewed agreement

Dr. Cheung also expressed his gratitude for CII's support and looks forward to exploring innovative collaboration models to foster industry growth and progress, elevating the sector to new heights. Following the renewal ceremony, both parties held the signed agreement and posed for photos, celebrating this milestone with distinguished guests who witnessed this significant moment.

As CII's first International Professional Partner Firm in Asia, Metis has achieved outstanding results since the inception of this collaboration. The jointly launched LEAD (Learning, Enhance, and Development) program offers premium learning resources tailored for insurance practitioners. The webinars deliver cutting-edge industry insights and trend analyses, empowering professionals to strengthen their competitive edge. In 2024, further reinforcing its dedication to educational growth, Metis sponsored the "Certified Insurance Professionals Induction Course" introduced by CII in partnership with HKU SPACE.

The luncheon brought together industry leaders and professionals, including CII CEO Matthew Hill, who flew in from the UK to Singapore, as well as CII members from the UK and Hong Kong SAR, representatives from Singapore Insurance Institute, and other key international partners. During the event, guests engaged in in-depth discussions on industry trends and future directions, creating valuable opportunities to strengthen international collaboration.

