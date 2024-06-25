Metis Global Group Scoops Top Accolade in Trustee Services

HONG KONG, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metis Global Group is delighted to take home its fifth Excellence Award of Trustee Service trophy from the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek's Financial Institution Awards. This recognition stands as a powerful testament to the exceptional trustee service we have consistently delivered and our contributions to the wealth management industry.

Mr Quentin Hau, Deputy Director of the Business Development Department of Metis Global Group (left), accepts the Excellence Award of Trustee Service.

After more than three years of global disruptions, the world began to recover in late 2022. Emerging from the pandemic's constraints, Metis Global Group resumed frequent communication with its partners in its business landscape, such as China, Japan, and Singapore, injecting strong momentum into its development. It has not only maintained the high-quality trustee services it has provided through the Internet over the past few years but has also taken it to the next level, seeing constant progress.

Like any other company in the world, Metis Global Group also faced the challenges of the AI revolution commencing in 2023. It allocated ample resources to understanding the technology, looking into ways to integrate it into workflows, and upskilling employees to ensure it stayed ahead of the curve. At the same time, it also emphasises the uniqueness of the trust industry, stressing that human interaction cannot be overlooked in any aspect of the business, from understanding client's diversified needs and developing optimal solutions to conducting due diligence and providing after-sales service.

"We rose to the challenge during the pandemic," said Mr Quentin Hau, Deputy Director of the Business Development Department at Metis Global Group. "Now that the world is back in high gear and keeps evolving, we haven't slowed down - and can't. Instead, we're making necessary hardware and software upgrades, scheduling more face-to-face interactions, and expanding our business landscape to provide more attentive service to more clients. We are honoured to be awarded the 'Trustee Services Excellence Award' again and believe our professional team deserves this recognition."

The year 2023 was also a year to be remembered for Metis Global Group as we celebrated our 10th anniversary. Rooted in Hong Kong, we expanded to the Cook Islands and Singapore. After building a vast clientele in Northeast Asia, we cultivate our presence in Southeast Asia, replicating our successful Northeast Asian model to bring affordable trusts to more regions. With ongoing geo-political conflicts, natural and man-made disasters, and economic uncertainties, Metis Global Group remains cautiously optimistic while making Impregnable preparations for transformation and turmoil. The group aims to solidify our unique market position, offer more asset allocation choices, and utilise technologies for the best client experience.

As its business thrives, Metis Global Group is also committed to giving back to society and the industry. The group regularly donates to educational institutions, supports various academic and non-academic activities, and provides financial assistance to low-income families to cultivate children as future leaders. In addition, the group actively fosters collaboration with professional organisations. It has become an International Professional Partners Firm of the Chartered Insurance Institute for two consecutive years, sponsoring its professional courses to provide practitioners with lifelong learning opportunities and promote the sustainable development of the industry. The group is grateful for the recognition of Bloomberg and the judging panel in awarding us this important honour, which also helps solidify the group's position in the trustee services sector.

About Metis Global Group

Metis Global Group is a financial group that strives to provide unconventional trust and wealth management solutions to clients in Asia. As members of a well-established group, Metis Global (Singapore) Pte. Limited, Metis Global Limited, and Metis Global (Cook Islands) Limited offer trust solutions from jurisdictions that have well-developed trust protections which provide clients with comprehensive asset protection.

About Bloomberg Businessweek Financial Institution Awards

Organised by the esteemed financial media outlet Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition, the Financial Institution Awards is a prestigious annual event that recognises outstanding businesses contributing to the financial industry. Through a rigorous selection process, the awards identify the top-performing financial institutions in various service sectors throughout the preceding year, bestowing upon them the coveted Excellence or Outstanding Awards. It aims to promote the sustainable development of the financial sector, encouraging industry players to nurture professionals, drive innovations and propel economic growth.

SOURCE Metis Global Group