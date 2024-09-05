Metropolitan Electricity Authority Seizes Victory with New Corporate Governance Initiative & Corporate Sustainability Report at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has been recognized under the Corporate Governance and Corporate Sustainability Reporting categories at the prestigious Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2024. Organized by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the AREA is the largest awards recognition program recognizing responsible business leaders and their ESG and CSR initiatives.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) showcases its excellence in corporate governance through the "MEA from Good to Great" project which aims to uphold high standards of moral conduct, ethics, and a strong Code of Conduct within the company. The project will guide the behavior of employees, top management, and stakeholders so that the organization operates with integrity and accountability. It also aims to assess the staff members' awareness, knowledge and understanding, confidence, connection, and conduct according to the MEA's Code of Conduct. This will help the MEA identify which positive or negative behaviors of its employees need to be strengthened or corrected.

The project's valuation results indicate that top management and employees are aware, understand, trust, and behave according to the MEA's Code of Conduct. This knowledge assessment also achieved a good rating. Alongside this the MEA's outstanding score of 95.58 in the Integrity and Transparency Assessment (ITA) for 2023 placed it among the top 10 organizations under the Ministry of Interior. The company's dedication to continuous improvement has underlined the company's commitment to integrity and transparency.

As stated in the company's corporate sustainability report, the MEA's sustainability objectives cover 3 phases; Phase 1: Focusing on Strengthening Smart Energy, Phase 2: Focusing on Smart Utility, and Phase 3: Focusing on Sustainable Energy Utility.

The MEA prepares an annual sustainability report to disseminate corporate information, management methods, and operating results arising from the work processes of internal departments for the awareness of all stakeholders of the organization. This covers economic, environmental, and social dimensions specific to the MEA, excluding other joint venture companies. Additionally, the MEA also validated the report with external insurance by assigning an external agency with experts to certify the reporting process.

To create a significant impact, significant changes must be made. Through these actions, the MEA has shown that its corporate governance and sustainability reporting promote transparency, accountability, fairness, and ethical behavior within the organization. These actions have paved the way to building trust and confidence among investors, maintaining long-term sustainability, and fostering responsible business practices.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.

