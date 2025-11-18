Midea Club Flash Installation Tournament Concludes in China, Crowning “MASTER OF SPEED” and Celebrating Service Excellence

FOSHAN, China, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midea Club Flash Installation Tournament 2025 ASEAN Finals concluded successfully this week in Foshan, China, celebrating the pinnacle of professional skill and service excellence that delivers comfort to households across Southeast Asia. After an intense, multi-round competition among elite installers from Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam, Mark Kevin Peña of the Philippines was crowned the MASTER OF SPEED 2025, receiving the championship trophy and a US$5,000 cash prize. Lui Kher Sze from Malaysia claimed second place, while Jeorme Pumaren, also from the Philippines, secured third. The Philippines also earned the National Award, recognizing the outstanding collective performance of its team.

The tournament, progressing through national preliminaries and finals, was designed to honor technical mastery and the commitment to superior service. The event's "Wall of Honor", where each finalist left a permanent handprint, symbolized Midea's recognition of installers' vital role—their expertise and dedication form the final, crucial link between technology and customer satisfaction.

The Finals showcased a powerful narrative of experience meeting ambition. The competition floor saw seasoned veterans with over 18 years in the field standing alongside a new generation of installers, creating a dynamic generational clash of skill and strategy. In that moment, national borders faded—it was Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam competing not as separate teams, but as a united community of elite professionals, bound by a shared passion for their craft.

Following the competition, installers visited Midea's Innovation Park and Guangzhou Factory, gaining firsthand insight into the innovation behind the products they install. The tour highlighted Midea's commitment to supporting service professionals through continuous learning and collaboration, strengthening the regional service ecosystem.

"This tournament honors our installers' professionalism and dedication to service excellence," said Sam Su, Sales and Marketing Director of Midea Air Conditioning. "Their work builds the trust that Midea customers rely on every day. We are committed to growing together and elevating industry standards across ASEAN."

True to the spirit of "Master Speed, More Profits," the tournament reinforces Midea's mission to foster a community of excellence where professional service is celebrated, and customer satisfaction is guaranteed.

