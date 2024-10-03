Millennium Hotels and Resorts Pledges Solidarity for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The global hospitality brand announces a collaborative event with breast cancer advocate and survivor Jill Alphonso and sound healing expert Michele Chong of The Sirius Sound, alongside pink-themed F&B offerings.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) announces a series of activities in line with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. To honour breast cancer survivors and their allies, the brand has partnered with survivor and advocate Jill Alphonso and expert sound-healer Michele Chong to organise a one-day wellness event to empower and inspire hope for the community.

Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel: Pink-Tastic Afternoon Tea

"At Millennium Hotels and Resorts, we are proud to champion initiatives that unite and uplift, underscoring our commitment to enhance well-being and making a positive difference for the community. We are thankful for the opportunity to work with Jill Alphonso and Michele Chong, pioneers of healing and empowerment through this inspiring event. By continually exploring new facets of wellness and community-driven activities, we look forward to deepening our connections and showcasing our commitment to solidarity and positive impact," shares Carolyn Wishnowski, Director, Global, Brand, Marketing & Loyalty.

Jill Alphonso will lead a yoga session designed to boost confidence and resilience, while Michele Chong will guide participants through a therapeutic sound healing experience, promoting relaxation and wellness. Participants can also take part in a meaningful sharing session dedicated to helping individuals explore their internal landscape for healing. The event will also feature a marketplace with various brands supporting breast cancer survivors, offering mementos, screenings, and educational materials.

Additionally, five MHR properties will present pink-themed dining specials, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Participating hotels and dining specials include:

Millennium Hotels and Resorts remains dedicated to bringing people together and fostering meaningful connections through impactful events like this. The brand's commitment to supporting vital causes reflects the core brand pillar of wellness, while striving to create experiences that promote health, hope, and community.

