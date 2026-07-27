MINISO Expands Its IP-Driven Retail Concept with the Opening of Macau's First MINISO LAND

Located at the iconic retail destination Shoppes at Venetian, MINISO LAND Macau benefits from the mall's diverse retail offering and flow of international visitors. The opening enables the brand to reach a broader mix of local consumers and international travelers, offering a new destination where visitors can discover products, engage with their favorite IPs and enjoy immersive experiences.

Spanning over 400m² on the third floor of Shoppes at Venetian, the new MINISO LAND features more than 1,200 SKUs across a wide range of categories, including collectibles and blind boxes, plush toys, stationery and lifestyle products, offering consumers a one-stop destination for IP-inspired shopping and experiences.

Bringing together more than 30 beloved IP collections, MINISO LAND Macau creates an immersive destination where fans can discover their favorite characters through themed displays, exclusive collections and interactive experiences. As a key destination for the brand's latest IP collaborations and product launches in Macau, the store offers consumers early access to fresh collections and exclusive experiences. Current highlights include the YOYO and Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 Collection, the YOYO Tilted Head Series S2, and the Monchhichi Fun Coffee Farm Series—one of the most anticipated IP launches among local consumers—with more exciting IP launches to come.

As one of MINISO's signature IP theme park-style store formats, MINISO LAND Macau features bold colors, large-scale themed installations and immersive product displays that bring together retail, entertainment and IP experiences. Dedicated YOYO-themed displays and interactive photo spots create opportunities for consumers to engage with MINISO's growing portfolio of proprietary characters. Complementing these are dedicated zones featuring globally beloved franchises, including Disney, Harry Potter, Sanrio, Pokémon, One Piece, Crayon Shinchan and Chiikawa, creating a vibrant destination for fans of all ages.

The launch of Macau's first MINISO LAND represents the latest step in MINISO's efforts to expand its immersive IP-driven retail concept globally. As a key tourism hub connecting the Greater Bay Area with international markets, Macau's diverse mix of families, young consumers and international visitors makes it an ideal location for the brand's immersive retail offering.

To celebrate the opening, MINISO LAND hosted a series of special activities throughout the day, including fan interactions with an influencer with over one million followers serving as one-day store manager, massive themed IP experiences, and limited-edition opening giveaways. An opening ceremony marked the official debut of the store, drawing enthusiastic crowds of local consumers and tourists eager to explore Macau's first MINISO LAND and its newest IP collections.

The opening of Macau's first MINISO LAND marks another milestone in MINISO's ongoing exploration of innovative retail formats. By bringing its signature IP theme park-style experience to more markets, MINISO continues to create engaging spaces where consumers can discover products, connect with beloved characters and enjoy memorable experiences.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand.

SOURCE MINISO