Mirae Asset Celebrates Inclusion of Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF in Stock Connect Scheme

HONG KONG, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, (the "Firm" or "Mirae Asset") is pleased to announce that the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF (3110) will be included in the Stock Connect Scheme (the "Scheme") and will begin trading in both the mainland and Hong Kong markets on May 6, 2024.

The Scheme, announced by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Securities and Futures Commission on May 27, 2022, serves to further deepen the interaction and integration of the two capital markets of mainland China and Hong Kong. The Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF (3110) has met the eligibility criteria to be listed as a qualified security for Southbound trading. One of the requirements is to maintain an average daily asset under management (AUM) of no less than HKD 1.7 billion over the past six months. The inclusion of this ETF as a qualified security demonstrates its substantial scale.

As the first Southbound-traded high dividend yield ETF within the Scheme, the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF (3110) also holds the distinction of being the largest high dividend yield ETF in terms of AUM and the longest track record listed in Hong Kong. With a track record of over 11 years since its inception in 2013, it currently has an AUM of HKD 1.9 billion as of April 17, 2024.^ The ETF aims to provide investors with high dividend returns, boasting an annualized dividend yield of 8.24%* and a semi-annual dividend distribution target (The dividend amount or dividend rate is not guaranteed, the dividend may pay out from capital^)

Mr. Wanyoun CHO, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, said "The inclusion of the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF (3110) in the Scheme reaffirms our dedication to providing high-quality and innovative investment opportunities while strengthening our confidence in expanding our presence in the mainland market and global business."

Following the inclusion of the Global X Hang Seng TECH ETF (2837) in November 2023, the Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF (3110) becomes the Firm's second ETF to participate in the Stock Connect Scheme.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the "group") is an asset management organization with over US$2135 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023[1]. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), and alternatives. Operating out of 25 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 285 investment professionals.[2]

The group's global ETF platform features a line-up of 558 ETFs that offer investors high quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets.[3] The group's ETFs have combined assets under management of US$119 billion and are listed in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States.[4]

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product line-up features over 254 ETF strategies and over $50 billion in assets under management.[5] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, has a presence in 19 global markets and the group's managed assets exceed US$535 billion in assets under management worldwide.[6]

Important Information

Investors should not base investment decisions on this material alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. Investors should note:

Global X Hang Seng High Dividend Yield ETF's (the "Fund's") investment in equity securities is subject to general market risks, whose value may fluctuate due to various factors, such as changes in investment sentiment, political and economic conditions and issuer specific factors.

There is no assurance that dividends will be declared and paid in respect of the securities comprising the Hang Seng High Dividend Yield Index (the "Index"). Dividend payment rates in respect of such securities will depend on the performance of the companies or REITs of the constituent securities of the Index as well as factors beyond the control of the Manager including but not limited to, the dividend distribution policy of these companies or REITs.

Whether or not distributions will be made by the Fund is at the discretion of the Manager taking into account various factors and its own distribution policy. There can be no assurance that the distribution yield of the Fund is the same as that of the Index.

The Manager may at its discretion pay dividend out of the capital or gross income of the fund. Payment of dividends out of capital to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any distributions involving payment of dividends out of the Fund's capital may result in an immediate reduction of the Net Asset Value per Unit.

The trading price of the Fund's unit (the "Unit") on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong is driven by market factors such as demand and supply of the Unit. Therefore, the Units may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's net asset value.

is driven by market factors such as demand and supply of the Unit. Therefore, the Units may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's net asset value. As part of the securities lending transactions, there is a risk of shortfall of collateral value due to inaccurate pricing of the securities lent or change of value of securities lent. This may cause significant losses to the Fund. The borrower may fail to return the securities in a timely manner or at all. The Fund may suffer from a loss or delay when recovering the securities lent out. This may restrict the Fund's ability in meeting delivery or payment obligations from realisation requests.

Disclaimer

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated services.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("MAGIHK") are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction in which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

Copyright © 2024 Mirae Asset Global Investments. All rights reserved.

