Mirae Asset Launches Global X G2 Tech ETF (3402): Investing in the Future of Technology

HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited (referred to as "Mirae Asset") today announced the launch of Global X G2 Tech ETF (3402), designed to track the Mirae Asset G2 Tech Index. This innovative ETF offers investors a unique opportunity to invest in leading technology companies from two of the world's most influential economies: The United States and China.

The Global X G2 Tech ETF aims to capture growth and innovation across critical sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), software, computer hardware, online retail, internet platforms, telecommunications, and technology products and services. With direct access to a diversified portfolio of 32 high-quality technology companies (as of Jan 10, 2025), investors can benefit from the rapid evolution of technology on a global scale. The ETF comes with an estimated annual ongoing charge of just 0.68%, making it an efficient way to gain exposure to the dynamic tech landscape.

Mr. Wanyoun CHO, Chief Executive Officer of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, stated, "As we launch the Global X G2 Tech ETF, we reaffirm our commitment to providing innovative investment solutions that empower our clients. This ETF reflects our dedication to harnessing growth opportunities in the technology sectors of the US and China. We believe in the transformative power of technology and are excited to offer investors direct access to a diversified portfolio of leading companies. Together, we are embarking on a journey to capture the future of innovation."

For more information about the Global X G2 Tech ETF (3402), please visit the Global X ETFs website at www.globalxetfs.com.hk.

About Mirae Asset Global Investments Group

Mirae Asset Global Investments Group (the "group") is an asset management organization with over US$272 billion in assets under management as of Sep 30, 2024[1]. The organization provides a diverse range of investment products including mutual funds, exchange traded funds ("ETFs"), and alternatives. Operating out of 25 offices worldwide, the group has a global team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 200 investment professionals.

The group's global ETF platform features a line-up of 601 ETFs that offer investors high quality and cost-efficient exposure to newly emerging investment themes and disruptive technologies in the global markets.[2] The group's ETFs have combined assets under management of US$137 billion and are listed in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong (SAR), India, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the United States.[3]

About Global X ETFs

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. For more than a decade, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product line-up features over 384 ETF strategies and over $92 billion in assets under management.[4] While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income, and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, has a presence in 19 global markets and the group's managed assets exceed US$606 billion in assets under management worldwide.[5]

Important Information

Global X G2 Tech ETF (3402)

Investors should not base investment decisions on this document alone. Please refer to the Prospectus for details including product features and the risk factors. Investment involves risks. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. There is no guarantee of the repayment of the principal. Investors should note:

Global X G2 Tech ETF (the "Fund")'s investment objective is to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Mirae Asset G2 Tech Index (the "Index").

The Fund will primarily use a full replication strategy through investing directly in constituent stocks of the Index in substantially the same weightings in which they are included in the Index (the "Replication Strategy").

Where the adoption of the Replication Strategy is not efficient or practicable or where the Manager considers appropriate in its absolute discretion, the Manager may pursue a representative sampling strategy and hold a representative sample of the constituent securities of the Index selected by the Manager using rule-based quantitative analytical models to derive a portfolio sample (the "Representative Sampling Strategy").

The Index is a new index. The Index has minimal operating history by which investors can evaluate its previous performance. There can be no assurance as to the performance of the Index. The Fund may be riskier than other exchange traded funds tracking more established indices with longer operating history.

Due to the concentration of the Index in the technology sector, the performance of the Index may be more volatile when compared to other broad-based stock indices. The price volatility of the Fund may be greater than the price volatility of exchange traded funds tracking more broad-based indices.

The Fund has high exposure to technology themes. The technology business is subject to complex laws and regulations including privacy, data protection, content regulation, intellectual property, competition, protection of minors, consumer protection and taxation. These laws and regulations are subject to change and uncertain interpretation, and could result in claims, changes to the business practices, monetary penalties, increased cost of operations or declines in user growth, user engagement or advertisement engagement, or otherwise harm the technology business. All these may have impact on the business and/or profitability of the technology companies that may be invested by the Fund and this may in turn affect the Net Asset Value of the Fund.

The base currency of the Fund is USD but the trading currencies of the Fund are in HKD and USD. The Net Asset Value of the Fund and its performance may be affected unfavourably by fluctuations in the exchange rates between these currencies and the base currency and by changes in exchange rate controls.

The borrower may fail to return the securities in a timely manner or at all. The Fund may as a result suffer from a loss or delay when recovering the securities lent out. This may restrict the Fund's ability in meeting delivery or payment obligations from redemption requests. As part of the securities lending transactions, there is a risk of shortfall of collateral value due to inaccurate pricing of the securities lent or change of value of securities lent. This may cause significant losses to the Fund.

The trading price of the Shares on the SEHK is driven by market factors such as the demand and supply of the Shares. Therefore, the Shares may trade at a substantial premium or discount to the Fund's Net Asset Value.

Payments of distributions out of capital or effectively out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Share of the Fund and will reduce the capital available for future investment.

Disclaimer

This document is for Hong Kong investors only. This document is provided for information and illustrative purposes and is intended for your use only. It is not a solicitation, offer or recommendation to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. The information contained in this document has been provided as a general market commentary only and does not constitute any form of regulated financial advice, legal, tax or other regulated services.

Certain of the statements contained in this document are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements. Views, opinions and estimates may change without notice and are based on a number of assumptions which may or may not eventuate or prove to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements.

Investment involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. It cannot be guaranteed that the performance of the Funds will generate a return and there may be circumstances where no return is generated or the amount invested is lost. It may not be suitable for persons unfamiliar with the underlying securities or who are unwilling or unable to bear the risk of loss and ownership of such investment. Before making any investment decision, investors should read the Prospectus for details and the risk factors. Investors should ensure they fully understand the risks associated with the Funds and should also consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance level. Investors are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment.

Information and opinions presented in this document have been obtained or derived from sources which in the opinion of Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong) Limited ("MAGIHK") are reliable, but we make no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. We accept no liability for a loss arising from the use of this document.

Products, services and information may not be available in your jurisdiction and may be offered by affiliates, subsidiaries and/or distributors of MAGIHK as stipulated by local laws and regulations. This document is not directed to any person in any jurisdiction where the availability of this document is prohibited. Persons in respect of whom such prohibitions apply or persons other than those specified above must not access this document. It is your responsibility to be aware of and to observe all applicable laws and regulations of any relevant jurisdiction. Please consult with your professional adviser for further information on the availability of products and services within your jurisdiction.

This document is issued by MAGIHK (Licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission for Types 1, 4 and 9 regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance). This document has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission or the applicable regulator in the jurisdiction in which this article is posted and no part of this publication may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of MAGIHK.

Copyright © 2025 Mirae Asset Global Investments. All rights reserved.

