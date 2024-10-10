NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), today announced the launch of its new high-performance servers, featuring the latest AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series CPUs and AMD Instinct™ MI325X accelerators.

MiTAC Computing Leverages Latest AMD Enterprise Technologies Offering Leadership Performance and Density for AI-Driven Data Center Workloads

"AMD is the trusted data center solutions provider of choice for leading enterprises worldwide, whether they are enabling corporate AI initiatives, building large-scale cloud deployments, or hosting critical business applications on-premises," said Ravi Kuppuswamy, senior vice president, Server Business Unit, AMD. "Our latest 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs provide the performance, flexibility and reliability – with compatibility across the x86 data center ecosystem – to deliver tailored solutions that meet the diverse demands of the modern data center."

"AMD is driving AI innovation at scale across diverse markets," said Rick Hwang, President of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation. "As a long-term technology partner of AMD, we're excited to launch our new AI Server, powered by the latest AMD EPYC 9005 Series Processors and AMD Instinct MI325X accelerators. Together, we're showcasing AI's transformative impact across industries."

AMD EPYC™ 9005 Processors: Out-of-the-box performance and density leadership for the growing demands of AI-enabled, business-critical data center workloads

AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series processors are the newest generation of the powerful and efficient AMD EPYC processor family for servers that have set hundreds of performance and efficiency world records. Advancements in the EPYC 9005 Series processor family are enabled by the breakthrough high performance, highly efficient "Zen 5" core architecture and advanced microprocessor process technologies to better meet the needs of the modern AI-enabled data center. The complete line of processor offerings include a wide range of core counts (up to 192 cores, 384 threads per CPU), frequencies (up to 5 GHz), cache capacities, energy efficiency levels and competitive cost points-- all complemented by the familiar x86 software compatibility that allow AMD EPYC 9005 Series CPU-based servers to readily support almost any business need.

MiTAC Computing customers experience optimized performance and density leadership with 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs

With AMD EPYC™ 9005 Series CPUs at their core, MiTAC Computing's new servers are crafted for AI-driven, intensive workloads. They offer out-of-the-box performance and efficiency, allowing users to meet increasing demands while minimizing space and energy consumption.

For AI/HPC products, MiTAC Computing presents three models. Featuring a standard 2U form factor, the MiTAC TYAN TN85-B8261 is a dual-socket GPU server designed specifically for HPC and deep learning. It supports up to four dual-slot GPU cards, 24 DDR5 RDIMM slots, and eight 2.5-inch hot-swap NVMe U.2 drive trays. Next is the 4U single-socket GPU server, the MiTAC TYAN FT65T-B8050. This model accommodates up to two high-performance GPU cards, features eight DDR5 RDIMM slots, and includes eight 3.5-inch SATA and two 2.5-inch NVMe U.2 hot-swap drive trays. Finally, the MiTAC G8825Z5 is an 8U dual-socket server that supports the all-new AMD Instinct™ MI325X GPU accelerators. It also offers eight 2.5-inch hot-swap U.2 drive trays and supports up to 4TB of DDR5 6000 memory, making it ideal for large-scale AI and HPC infrastructures.

And, there are two 2U models for cloud storage: the MiTAC TYAN TS70-B8056 and TS70A-B8056. The TS70-B8056 has 12 front 3.5-inch drive trays and two rear 2.5-inch hot-swap NVMe U.2 trays, while the TS70A-B8056, designed for high IOPS, features 26 2.5-inch hot-swap NVMe U.2 trays.

Also available is the efficient and space-saving MiTAC TYAN GC68C-B8056, a 1U single-socket cloud server equipped with 24 DDR5 registered DIMM slots and 12 tool-less 2.5-inch NVMe U.2 hot-swap drive bays. Furthermore, MiTAC Computing introduces two single-socket motherboards: the compact MiTAC TYAN S8050 and the rack-optimized MiTAC TYAN S8056.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), specializes in cloud, AI/HPC and edge computing solutions and has over 30 years of design and manufacturing expertise. With a strong focus on large-scale data centers, MiTAC offers flexible and customized solutions for various systems and applications. Our product lineup includes TYAN servers, ORAN servers, high-performance AI servers, and other data center products.

Originally, MiTAC operated the server channel business under the TYAN brand and began selling Intel DSG server products under the MiTAC brand in July 2023. As of October 2024, we have integrated the TYAN and MiTAC brands to streamline our operations and enhance brand management. MiTAC now serves as the sole brand name for all our products.

