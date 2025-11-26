MiTAC Computing Signs New Distributor Partnership with Redington Limited

TAIPEI, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a global leader in AI, HPC, and energy-efficient server solutions, and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), is pleased to announce the signing of a new distributor agreement with Redington Limited. Headquartered in India, Redington has a strong, long-standing presence in 40 countries across APAC and the Middle East.

Empowering India's Data-Driven Future

MiTAC & Redington join forces in India

India currently leads the region with an estimated $161.5 billion growth in IT infrastructure spending, driven by rapid digital transformation and increasing demand for AI, cloud computing, high-speed networking, and cybersecurity. Through this collaboration, MiTAC Computing and Redington are ideally positioned to meet these evolving needs. Redington currently serves as the exclusive distributor of MiTAC Computing in India, helping to reintroduce the MiTAC brand following the integration of Intel DSG and TYAN server product lines. By leveraging Redington's strong logistics network, partner ecosystem, and extensive market presence, MiTAC Computing will deliver high-performance, energy-efficient server solutions tailored to India's growing digital infrastructure landscape.

"By combining Redington's reach and market expertise with MiTAC's innovation in vertically integrated server-to-cluster design, manufacturing, and liquid-cooling technology, we're empowering Indian enterprises to scale smarter, perform stronger, and build the data centers that will power tomorrow's digital economy."

— Rick Hwang, President, MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.

"The collaboration between Redington and MiTAC represents a strategic step in expanding our high-performance computing and enterprise infrastructure offerings. Through this alliance, we aim to deliver innovative, scalable, and future-ready solutions that enable businesses to harness the full potential of digital technologies and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market" – Hetal Shah, Group Head, Technology Solutions Group, Redington Limited.

Shared Vision for Sustainable Growth

MiTAC Computing brings decades of R&D excellence and manufacturing leadership, supported by facilities in Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Europe and the USA. Its comprehensive portfolio—spanning AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing—ensures complete, quality-assured performance across systems, racks, and clusters. Together with Redington's regional expertise, MiTAC aims to empower enterprises across key sectors including e-commerce, finance, research, cloud services and more.

"India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving data center markets in the world as well as one of MiTAC Computing's focus markets. Through our partnership with Redington, we are proudly bringing MiTAC's global innovation and trusted quality closer to local customers in India."

— Stephanie Chen, Director of APAC Sales, MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, specializes in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing. MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—fully achieving performance and integration. With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications.

https://www.mitaccomputing.com/

About Redington Limited

Redington Limited (NSE: REDINGTON; BSE: 532805), a leading technology solutions provider and a Fortune India 500 company, empowers businesses in their digital transformation journeys by addressing technology friction – the gap between innovation and adoption. With presence in over 40 markets, 450+ brand associations, and 75,000+ channel partners, Redington enables end-to-end distribution for IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, 3D printing and digital printing, and solar products across various markets. Through its focus on innovation and partnerships, Redington remains a trusted global distributor of products, services, and solutions.

https://redingtongroup.com

