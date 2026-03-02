Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo Reopens Following Comprehensive Transformation

Expanded room configurations, nature-inspired interiors, and new dining concepts by Graphic Holdings enhance the guest experience across two neighboring properties

TOKYO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. and Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management Co., Ltd. today announced the reopening of Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo, a hotel in the heart of Sapporo, on February 1, 2026, following a complete renovation designed to enhance guest comfort and its culinary program.

On the same day, Sapporo-based restaurant group Graphic Holdings Co., Ltd. will debut new dining venues at both Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo and the neighboring Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo West.

To further broaden guest offerings, a new program invites visitors to discover Sapporo's renowned food culture at Kita-No-Gourmet — located within the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market, one of the city's premier seafood hubs. A complimentary shuttle bus service is available.

As one of Japan's leading destinations, Sapporo is known for its powder snow, the annual Sapporo Snow Festival, and culinary culture defined by fresh seafood and iconic ramen. The renovated hotel serves as an ideal base from which to experience these attractions throughout the year.

Features of the Full Hotel Renovation

1. Nature-Inspired Design Concept: "WELLNESS HARMONY"

In line with the Mitsui Garden Hotels tagline "Stay in the Garden," the hotel incorporates Hokkaido's natural landscape and local culture into its design. The interior features warm wood textures and curated artwork to create a tranquil oasis in the heart of the city. As part of its sustainability efforts, the reception counter and select interior elements are crafted using thinned wood from forests owned by the Mitsui Fudosan Group in Hokkaido.

2. Enhanced Room Configurations for Families and Groups

To meet growing demand from international and domestic travelers for group accommodations, the room inventory has been significantly updated:

Triple Rooms: Increased from 20 to 102 units.

Quadruple Rooms: 38 newly added units.

Total Inventory: 177 rooms across 7 distinct types.

The interiors and furnishings have been modernized for maximum comfort. Featuring designs inspired by Sapporo's natural landscape and signage made with "Yukara-ori" using traditional Hokkaido techniques, the rooms reflect elements of local culture.

3. Updated Public Spaces: Lobby Lounge, Public Bath, and Utility Lounge

Lobby Lounge: Features artwork inspired by the Blue Pond in Biei and the Historic Village of Hokkaido's Red Brick Building.

Large Public Bath: Fully renovated to provide a relaxing space for guests to unwind after a day of travel or sightseeing.

Utility Lounge (2F): A newly added space providing coffee service, vending machines, laundry facilities, and microwaves for short- and extended-stay needs.

4. New Dining Experiences Highlighting Hokkaido Cuisine: Two Distinct Dining Concepts by Graphic Holdings Co., Ltd.

Graphic Holdings Co., Ltd., a locally established company with a portfolio of contemporary dining venues in Sapporo, operates both newly opened restaurants.

Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo – "Hakko &"

Located on the first floor, "Hakko &" explores the theme of fermentation, combining Hokkaido's seasonal ingredients with traditional Japanese culinary techniques.

The breakfast buffet features a live kitchen serving freshly prepared onigiri made with Hokkaido-grown "Nanatsuboshi" rice, alongside miso-based dishes and seasonal delicatessen items.

Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo West – "WEST Table"

At the neighboring Mitsui Garden Hotel Sapporo West, WEST Table presents a Western-style breakfast concept showcasing the rich flavors of Hokkaido through locally sourced ingredients and contemporary culinary techniques.

Seafood Market Breakfast Experience in Sapporo

For guests staying multiple nights, the hotel offers a program that connects visitors with Sapporo's distinctive food culture at Kita-No-Gourmet within the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market.

Through this program, breakfast vouchers may be redeemed at the market, one of the city's most established culinary destinations. Guests can enjoy freshly prepared seafood dishes such as sashimi and seafood rice bowls, showcasing the quality and seasonality of Hokkaido ingredients.

Beyond the cuisine, the market provides an authentic glimpse into the daily rhythm of the city, with surrounding shops offering regional specialties and local products.

The market also offers a selection of regional products for guests who wish to bring a taste of Hokkaido home.

A complimentary shuttle bus service operates between the hotel and the market.

About Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management

Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management curates three distinctive brands designed to complement a spectrum of modern lifestyles:

Mitsui Garden Hotels – embodying the concept of Stay in the Garden , these 34 properties across Japan and abroad invite guests into serene spaces inspired by nature, each offering spaces and experiences that utilize the unique characteristics of its location.

these 34 properties across Japan and abroad invite guests into serene spaces inspired by nature, each offering spaces and experiences that utilize the unique characteristics of its location. The Celestine Hotels – destination hotels crafted on the concept of "Cultivating and Weaving Deep Connections," where the essence of the stay lies in the experience itself.

sequence – a next-generation lifestyle brand offering freedom, flexibility, and personalized ways to stay.

Guided by the philosophy of creating memorable hotels that engage the senses and enrich each journey, Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management continues to redefine contemporary Japanese hospitality for discerning global travelers.

