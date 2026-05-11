MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026: A Premier Meeting Point for the Marketing and Technology Ecosystem

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a remarkable 2025 edition that brought together 3,000+ senior leaders, 60+ international speakers, 40+ technology booths, 60 leading partners, and 30 direct B2B connections, MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 will officially return on June 10–11.

This year's comeback marks a major expansion in scale, content, and networking value, positioning the event as a key meeting point for Vietnam's marketing, technology, and innovation communities.

Exhibition area at MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2025

"MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 is not only a knowledge forum, but also a strategic launchpad for Vietnamese businesses to accelerate in the AI era. Through the theme 'Accelerating Intelligence', we aim to create a space where intelligence is amplified, resources converge, and businesses can turn artificial intelligence, technology, and data into long-term growth advantages." - Ms. Phan Bich Tam, Country Director Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia & Board Member Vietnam, MMA Global – APAC

Accelerating Intelligence: Moving Beyond Technology Updates to True Acceleration

As the marketing industry enters a period of unprecedented transformation driven by AI and data, this year's theme, "Accelerating Intelligence – Imagine The Future," reflects the event's core mission.

MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 goes beyond trend updates. The event focuses on acceleration: helping businesses master technology, optimize data, and shape future-ready strategies that can be applied today.

The need for a large-scale platform where business leaders can learn from real practices and connect with the right partners has never been clearer. Addressing that need, MMA INNOVATE Vietnam returns with a fully expanded edition, moving beyond the format of a traditional conference to become a multi-layered experience journey.

Across two days, the event will feature five conference stages, 50+ international speakers, 50 strategic partners, and dozens of technology booths, creating a powerful touchpoint for attendees, brand leaders, and top solution providers.

A Gathering of 5,000 Marketers in the Most Dynamic Edition Yet

With an expected attendance of 5,000 marketers over two days, MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 will bring together brand leaders, marketers, experts, technology partners, and solution providers for the conversations shaping the future of the industry.

Compared with the 2025 edition, the 2026 event expands not only in audience size, but also in the number of stages, depth of content, and intentionally designed networking activities.

This reflects a clear evolution: from an industry event to a platform where the ecosystem comes together to learn, connect, and open new growth opportunities.

Who Should Attend?

MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 is a must-attend gathering for every key player in the marketing and technology ecosystem, especially organizations seeking fresh perspectives, practical solutions, and meaningful connections in the age of AI, as well as solution providers looking to expand their partner network and showcase their capabilities to the industry. The event is designed to deliver tangible value for:

Brands

Marketing startups

AdTech and MarTech companies

Agencies

Academies

Funding organizations

Consulting firms

This event is designed not only for organizations looking to stay ahead of emerging trends, but also for those seeking to turn AI, data, and technology into practical capabilities across marketing, operations, and growth. It offers a space for participants to gain fresh market perspectives, connect with like-minded innovation partners, and identify collaboration opportunities that can create long-term business impact.

Who Should Exhibit?

The technology booths at MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 will serve as a dynamic showroom for pioneering solutions, giving exhibitors the opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities directly to 5,000 senior-level attendees.

The exhibition area is especially relevant for:

Businesses and startups in marketing, MarTech, advertising, communications, data, AI, and e-commerce

Providers of digital transformation solutions, technology platforms, and creative services

Brands looking to launch new products or services and connect with strategic partners

Securing a booth at the event means establishing a direct presence within the ecosystem, creating opportunities to engage with brands, showcase solutions, and build strategic relationships on-site.

The return of MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 is more than the continuation of an annual event. It is a fully expanded edition designed to create greater value for Vietnam's marketing community.

Taking place on June 10–11, 2026, MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 promises to be one of the most anticipated industry gatherings of the year.

REQUEST A BOOTH OR REGISTER NOW AT: https://mmaglobal.com/event/mma-innovate-vietnam-2026?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=vn

For inquiries, contact the Organizing Committee via: [email protected]

PR Newswire is the Official Media Partner of the MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026.

SOURCE MMA Vietnam