MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 to Gather Leading Voices in Marketing and Technology

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With just over 10 days to go, MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 is set to take place on June 10–11, bringing together one of the most anticipated gatherings for Vietnam's marketing, technology, and innovation communities.

Under the theme "Accelerating Intelligence," this year's event moves beyond the conversation around AI itself to explore what intelligence means in practice: how marketers make decisions, build brands, operate teams, engage consumers, and drive sustainable business growth in a fast-changing market.

Source: MMA Vietnam

As the event approaches, momentum continues to build with the reveal of a senior speaker lineup, in-depth keynote sessions, and the participation of more than 50 partners across the ecosystem.

What to Expect from 60 Leading Speakers

One of the key highlights of MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 is its speaker lineup, featuring senior leaders from leading brands, agencies, technology platforms, and solution providers.

This year's speaker lineup brings together a number of prominent industry leaders, including:

Mr. Binu Jacob, Chairman & CEO, Nestlé Vietnam Ltd;

Mr. Rohit Dadwal, CEO & BOD, MMA APAC, Global Head of SMARTIES;

Ms. Andrea Barbi Actis, Head of Marketing APAC, Meliá Hotels International;

Ms. Phan Bich Tam, Country Director Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia & Board Member Vietnam, MMA Global – APAC;

Mr. Pablo Chabot, Marketing Director, Heineken Vietnam;

Ms. Venus Teoh Kim Wei, Executive Vice President Marketing & MMA Co-Chair, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam;

Mr. Siddarth Malhotra, CEO, Dentsu Creative;

They will be joined by many other leaders from DoubleVerify, Grab, Kimberly-Clark, MGID, Paula's Choice, PMAX, Publicis Groupe, Semrush, Starbucks Vietnam, Upbase, and other organizations across the ecosystem.

Among the featured sessions, "Marketing in the Age of AI Natives" by a representative from Nestlé Vietnam will examine the gap between companies that use AI and companies that are truly becoming AI-native. The session will look at what marketing teams need to change, from AI capabilities and operating workflows to the way effectiveness is measured.

Another notable keynote, "From Community Trust to Data-Led Scale: How Candid Grew from 0 to US$20M in 4 Years," will present a practical growth story from Candid, a beauty brand built on a community-led model. The session will show how a brand can move from community trust to consumer insight, turn that insight into hero products, and scale through a data-led model across content, creators, and commerce.

Beyond these keynotes, this event will feature a wide range of discussions and expert sessions on the priorities shaping the industry today, from innovation and brand building to commerce and customer experience. Together, these sessions capture the spirit of MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026: bringing technology out of abstract conversations and into the real business challenges of growth, operations, and customer connection.

50+ Leading Partners Power This Year's Event

MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 continues to gain strong backing from more than 50 partners across the ecosystem, including GrabAds as Program Partner; DoubleVerify, BytePlus, Heineken, The Trade Desk, and WPP Media as Corporate Partners; Coca-Cola as Refreshing Partner; Vietnam Airlines as Carrier Partner; La Vie as Mineral Water Partner; along with many others such as Semrush, Lark, Paula's Choice, Starbucks, VieON, PR Newswire, and more.

Their participation adds not only scale to the event, but also depth to the conversations and connections taking place across the two days. Together, these partners represent the breadth of the modern marketing ecosystem, from brands and agencies to technology platforms, solution providers, creative communities, and media organizations.

MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 is also expected to welcome hundreds of leading brands, agencies, and solution providers, creating opportunities for participants to meet directly, exchange real business needs, and explore new partnerships as AI continues to reshape the marketing industry.

Secure Your Spot Before Registration Closes

With the event now just over 10 days away, registration for MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026 is entering its final stretch. Individuals and organizations interested in attending are encouraged to secure their invitation before registration closes.

This is an opportunity to join senior leaders, partners, and innovators across the marketing and technology ecosystem for two days of insight, connection, and practical conversations on the future of growth.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE YOUR INVITATION NOW: https://mmaglobal.com/request-ticket-innovate-vietnam-2026?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=article&utm_campaign=vn

Media Contact:

MMA Vietnam

[email protected]

PR Newswire is the Media Partner of MMA INNOVATE Vietnam 2026.

SOURCE MMA Vietnam