The First-ever MMA Creative Summit in Vietnam: A New Forum for Creativity and Growth

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, MMA Vietnam officially launches MMA Creative Summit 2026. Set to take place on April 24, 2026, in Ho Chi Minh City, the event will provide a strategic meeting ground for leaders across creativity, marketing, and media at a time when the industry is facing profound change.

The launch of MMA Creative Summit 2026 not only adds a new milestone to MMA's event portfolio in Vietnam, but also introduces a dedicated platform for deeper dialogue around the evolving role of creativity in today's business landscape.

Top industry speakers at MMA Creative Summit 2026

When Creativity Becomes a Driver of Growth

Under the theme "Powering Growth," the event is built around a question that has become increasingly urgent for brands and marketers alike: how can creativity do more than capture attention, and instead drive clear, sustainable business impact?

Discussions throughout the summit will focus on some of the industry's most pressing issues today, including creative effectiveness, fragmented attention, and the growing pressure to stand out in an increasingly competitive environment.

A Meeting Point for Vietnam's Creative Community

MMA Creative Summit 2026 is designed as a multi-dimensional touchpoint that brings together key players across the creative ecosystem, from creative leaders at brands and agencies, CMOs, and Creative Directors, to professionals in content, social, and strategy, along with creators and marketing technology partners.

The event's momentum is already reflected in its first lineup of speakers, featuring names that are actively shaping the direction of marketing in Vietnam and across the region, including:

Rohit Dadwal , CEO, MMA APAC | Global Head of SMARTIES Worldwide and Board Director Asia Pacific, MMA APAC

, CEO, MMA APAC | Global Head of SMARTIES Worldwide and Board Director Asia Pacific, MMA APAC Phan Bich Tam , Country Director, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia & Board Member, Vietnam, MMA Global APAC

, Country Director, Vietnam, Myanmar and Cambodia & Board Member, Vietnam, MMA Global APAC Alexander Reid, Director - Co-founder Amplify Live Asia Pacific Pte Ltd.

Director - Co-founder Amplify Live Asia Pacific Pte Ltd. Tin Le , Senior Marketing Diretor, Indochina, The Coca-Cola Company

, Senior Marketing Diretor, Indochina, The Coca-Cola Company Grace Nguyen, Country Head, GrabAds

Country Head, GrabAds Vikram Vasisht , Country Director, JNTL Consumer Health (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.

, Country Director, JNTL Consumer Health (Vietnam) Co. Ltd. Indraneel Guha , Co-Founder & Strategic Planner, KI Saigon

, Co-Founder & Strategic Planner, KI Saigon Sameer Yadav , Director - Marketing Strategy, South East ASIA, Mondelez Kinh Do

, Director - Marketing Strategy, South East ASIA, Mondelez Kinh Do Saby Mishra, CEO, MullenLowe Mishra

CEO, MullenLowe Mishra Chau Phan, Vaccines Commercial Customer Facing Director, Acting Marketing Director, MSD Vietnam

Vaccines Commercial Customer Facing Director, Acting Marketing Director, MSD Vietnam BJ Galinato, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy & Mather Vietnam

Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy & Mather Vietnam Nguyen Dinh Toan, Former Asia Regional Senior Marketing Director, PepsiCo

Former Asia Regional Senior Marketing Director, PepsiCo Huw Gildon , Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Groupe

, Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Groupe Bui Ngoc Anh, Founder & CEO, Skinetiq

Founder & CEO, Skinetiq Chi Truong, Vice President Marketing CSD & Marketing Capability Lead Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage

Vice President Marketing CSD & Marketing Capability Lead Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverage Kent Nguyen, Creative Director and Brand Strategist, VCCorp Corporation

Creative Director and Brand Strategist, VCCorp Corporation Tanjilul Ahsan, Head of Strategy, WPP Media

With participation from association leaders, brand marketers, and agency experts, the summit is set to create a multidimensional conversation where creativity is examined through strategic, commercial, and executional lenses.

The launch of MMA Creative Summit 2026 in Vietnam also reflects the market's growing role in regional conversations around marketing and creativity. More than a platform for trendspotting, the event offers businesses and industry leaders an opportunity to explore more practical ways of turning creativity into a meaningful engine for growth.

At a time when the industry is calling for deeper and more actionable dialogue, MMA Creative Summit 2026 is poised to become a notable new gathering point for Vietnam's creative, marketing, and media communities, one where creativity is recognized not simply as inspiration, but as a force closely tied to business performance and market leadership.

Event Information

- Date: April 24, 2026 | 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

- Venue: Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel, 88 Dong Khoi Street, Sai Gon Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

For more information and registration, please visit the official MMA Creative Summit 2026 website: https://mmaglobal.com/event/mma-creative-summit-2026

About Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA)

The Marketing + Media Alliance (MMA) is the only global trade association that brings together the entire marketing ecosystem, including CMOs, brands, agencies, media, MarTech, AdTech, consultancies, and platforms. With more than 800 member companies and 16 regional offices worldwide, including MMA Vietnam, the Alliance is led by CMOs and supported by the broader industry to drive meaningful progress in marketing.

Through science, data, AI, and practical industry frameworks, MMA helps brands improve effectiveness and unlock real business growth. Each year, MMA invests millions of dollars in research, frameworks, and Think Tanks that equip the global marketing community with actionable insights and proven approaches. In Vietnam, MMA's member ecosystem includes many of the market's leading brands, agencies, technology platforms, and data partners, such as Abbott, AnyMind Group, Coca-Cola, Dentsu, Google, Grab, Heineken, La Vie, PMAX, Publicis, TikTok, YouNet...

CONTACT: Yen Le, [email protected]

SOURCE MMA Vietnam