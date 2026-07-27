Modern agriculture emerges as high-tech industry: Chairman of Wens Foodstuff Group

GUANGZHOU, China, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from South:

Guangdong has been rolling out the "Beacon Over Lingnan" video series across major online platforms since June 27. The fourth episode features a conversation with Wen Zhifang, chairman of Wens Foodstuff Group Co., Ltd.

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Forty-three years ago, how did a small chicken farm, founded by eight shareholders from seven farming households, grow into a multibillion-dollar enterprise? What cutting-edge innovation lies behind this traditional industry, and how can advanced technology inject new momentum into agriculture?

The first season of "Beacon Over Lingnan" consists of 20 episodes divided into four chapters: economy, culture, science and education, and people's livelihood. Twenty guests will share their thoughts on work and life, telling stories of Guangdong, the Greater Bay Area, and China from their personal perspectives.

SOURCE South