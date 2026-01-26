Montage Technology Launches PCIe® 6.x/CXL® 3.x AEC Solution to Enable High-Efficiency Interconnects for Next-Generation Data Centers

SHANGHAI, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Montage Technology today announced the launch of its high-performance PCIe 6.x/CXL 3.x-based Active Electrical Cable (AEC) solution. Designed to address the evolution of data center architectures from intra-rack to more complex inter-rack, the solution adopts Montage Technology's PCIe 6.x/CXL 3.x Retimer to deliver high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnects for the hyperscalers and high-performance server platforms.

Montage Technology's PCIe® 6.x/CXL® 3.x AEC Solution

Driven by the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and cloud computing, the data center infrastructure is evolving toward distributed multi-rack architectures. As the core interconnect interface linking CPUs, GPUs, NICs, and high-speed storage, PCIe continues spanning from rack server to supernode. As a result, copper connections powered by AECs are critical for maintaining signal integrity with longer reach.

Montage Technology's PCIe 6.x/CXL 3.x AEC solution leverages its in-house SerDes technology and innovative DSP architecture, as well as the high-density OSFP-XD form factor to support stable PCIe x16 connectivity. It also offers comprehensive link monitoring and diagnostic features, significantly enhancing system maintainability and deployment efficiency. Flexible configurations are available to accommodate diverse hyperscaler infrastructure topologies.

"As the data center infrastructure scales to multi-rack level, robust and efficient interconnects have never been more critical," said Mr. Stephen Tai, President of Montage Technology. "Leveraging its long-term technical investments on high-speed interconnect segment and deep insight into technology trends, Montage has timely captured the substantial potential demand with the PCIe 6.x/CXL 3.x AEC solution which empowers the customers to better meet their challenges."

Montage Technology has completed the development and system-level validation of the PCIe 6.x/CXL 3.x AEC solution, jointly designed with leading cable manufacturers in China. The solution has successfully passed interoperability tests with CPUs, xPUs, PCIe switches, NICs, and other devices. It meets the stringent PCIe interconnect requirements driven by supernode architecture.

Looking ahead, Montage Technology will continue expanding its high-speed interconnect product portfolio, including the PCIe 7.0 Retimer and Ethernet PHY Retimer, to deliver more comprehensive interconnect solutions to customers worldwide.

