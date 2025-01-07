Moomoo Announces Global Partnership With Seeking Alpha to Amplify Trading Potential for Investors

During the three-month collaboration starting from January 6, moomoo users in the US, Canada, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong, who sign up for an annual subscription to Alpha Picks, Seeking Alpha's advanced stock picks service, are eligible to receive a US$250 Cash Reward. The Cash Reward will be credited directly to the user's moomoo account within 30 days of subscription and can be utilized for future trades on the platform.

Leveraging in-depth quantitative analysis and data-driven research, Alpha Picks is designed to identify stocks with the most potential for long-term growth. Alpha Picks subscribers receive two new portfolio additions every month to buy and hold long-term, along with sell alerts when ratings shift, and transparent up-to-date performance. With a track record of outperforming the market since its inception, Alpha Picks has proven to be an effective tool that promotes emotion-free investing and has helped investors position their portfolios for long-term growth.

In exchange, Seeking Alpha users who open a new brokerage account with moomoo will receive new user offers, including free stocks, a Cash Reward, among other competitive incentives. Offers will vary across different markets. With advanced charting tools , technical analytics , and in-depth data , moomoo has established itself as a destination for global stock trading activities. Moomoo's one-stop platform also offers various asset classes to meet diverse investment needs, enabling investors at all levels to identify potential opportunities in a rapidly changing financial landscape.

The partnership signing ceremony was held in moomoo's office on December 12, 2024. The ceremony was attended by executives from both parties, including Neil Mcdonald, CEO, Moomoo US, and Steven Cress, Vice President of Quantitative Strategy, Seeking Alpha.

"We are excited to partner with Seeking Alpha to improve our users' experience. With Alpha Picks, our users can gain premier access to professionally-researched stock picks and quant-powered analysis, which provides them with the opportunity to build a resilient portfolio positioned for long-term growth," said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy Moomoo Technologies Inc., "For sophisticated investors in the Seeking Alpha community, moomoo's professional-caliber investing tools can assist them in achieving their financial goals more efficiently."

Since its establishment in 2018 in the US, moomoo has accelerated its global expansion by entering Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, and Malaysia, and has earned recognition from investors worldwide. Currently, moomoo, along with its sister brand Futubull, serves a global community of around 24.1 million users. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company and a strategic partner of Nasdaq, moomoo's collaboration with Seeking Alpha further underscores its commitment to empowering global users by cooperating with top-notch financial institutions.

"We've seen moomoo's remarkable progress in international expansion these years, and the brand is increasingly recognized by global investors and financial institutions. We are pleased to take this opportunity to introduce moomoo to our users and invite them to explore moomoo's diverse features," said DJ Collins, Seeking Alpha's Head of Marketing. "Both of us share the same mission of empowering global investors and helping them make informed decisions in today's complex and ever-evolving market."

Founded in 2005, Seeking Alpha has grown to become one of the world's leading investing communities. With millions of users visiting the platform and thousands of articles published monthly, it has established itself as a trusted source for top-tier financial news and analysis among self-directed investors.

As part of the collaboration, moomoo and Seeking Alpha will also host a series of discussions for their global users. These conversations will feature industry professionals from both platforms, who will share their insights on market outlook and trends, as well as potential investment strategies with their users globally.

*Terms and conditions apply to the partnership. For more details, please visit the landing page.

About moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make more-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo operates globally, serving investors in countries such as the US, Singapore , Australia, Japan, Canada and Malaysia. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, we take pride in our role as a global strategic partner of the Nasdaq, earning numerous international accolades from renowned industry leaders such as Benzinga and Fintech Breakthrough. Moomoo has also received multiple awards in the US, Singapore, and Australia for its innovative, inclusive approach to investing.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com

About Seeking Alpha

Founded in 2005, Seeking Alpha is an industry-leading financial research platform powered by one of the world's largest investing communities. We bridge the gap between financial information and actionable insight by providing unrivaled coverage on all asset classes and access to best-in-class tools. From in-depth analysis on thousands of stocks to timely investment ideas and proprietary Quant ratings, Seeking Alpha is an essential resource for millions of investors globally.

Important Considerations and Disclosures:

Alpha Picks does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and Seeking Alpha does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Seeking Alpha is not licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). For more on the methodology of Alpha Picks, see https://seekingalpha.com/alpha-picks/about . Seeking Alpha is not affiliated with Moomoo Financial Inc., Moomoo Technologies Inc. or any other affiliate of them. Moomoo and its associates do not endorse, represent or warrant the completeness and accuracy of the content associated with Alpha Picks. The content should not be interpreted as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial instrument or to participate in any managed investment plan and should not be relied upon as a primary basis for any investment decision. Moomoo does not provide investment recommendations or advice, but provides multiple tools that investors can use to make their own investment decisions.

