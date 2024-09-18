Moomoo Singapore is Best Retail Broker in Singapore for the second year running

Moomoo Singapore received the prestigious award at the SIAS Investors' Choice Awards

Recognises Moomoo Singapore's commitment to democratise investing for all

to democratise investing for all Holds added significance for Moomoo Singapore as we hit more than 1 million users

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Moomoo Singapore") has been named the Best Retail Broker in Singapore by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) ("SIAS") — for the second consecutive year.

Mr Gavin Chia, CEO of Moomoo Singapore, received the prestigious award at the SIAS Investors' Choice Awards Dinner on Tuesday, 17 September 2024. The event was graced by Guest-of-Honour, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore, as well as Mr Goh Chok Tong, Emeritus Senior Minister.

"We are honoured to be recognised as the Best Retail Broker in Singapore for the second year running. This prestigious accolade recognises our unwavering commitment to be the leading broker of choice for retail investors in Singapore, and is testament to our dedication to provide an exceptional investment platform for all," Chia said.

"Our successful defence of the Best Retail Broker award this year has added meaning and significance for Moomoo Singapore, as we achieved the one million user milestone in Singapore earlier this year. With 1 in 3 Singapore residents now using our platform in pursuit of their investment goals, this award reaffirms our growing reputation as the investment platform of choice for those in Singapore," he added.

The Best Retail Broker Award caps off a strong quarter for Moomoo Singapore, and follows closely on the heels of two other accolades — the Investment Tech of the Year Award at the Asia Fintech Awards 2024, as well as the Investment Product Innovation of the Year (Singapore), awarded as part of the Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards 2024.

"The numerous accolades we have received reflect the dedication we have invested in building and improving the moomoo platform. We remain committed to further strengthening our technology capabilities to ensure we provide our clients with the most effective tools to support their success in their investment journeys."

Slew of Achievements

Today, moomoo offers a wide range of tech features on its platform. They include:

Industry Chain : Helps investors gain an intuitive and comprehensive understanding of upstream and downstream industries by mapping the industrial chains of HK stocks, US stocks, and A-shares with its knowledge mapping algorithm.

Helps investors gain an intuitive and comprehensive understanding of upstream and downstream industries by mapping the industrial chains of HK stocks, US stocks, and A-shares with its knowledge mapping algorithm. Institutional Tracker : Investors can see their favourite institutions such as Berkshire, Soros, or Ark Investment, as well as the stocks that these institutions are holding. This allows them to mimic the movements of the trading strategies of these institutions.

Investors can see their favourite institutions such as Berkshire, Soros, or Ark Investment, as well as the stocks that these institutions are holding. This allows them to mimic the movements of the trading strategies of these institutions. Advanced Stock Screener : Contains more than 100 advanced stock screening indicators, making it the most comprehensive stock screener on the market with low latency and real-time calculations.

Contains more than 100 advanced stock screening indicators, making it the most comprehensive stock screener on the market with low latency and real-time calculations. Patented charting tools: With 38 drawing tools and more than 60 technical indicators, as well as real-time data, users can draw lines and shapes on charts, facilitating price movement analysis, pattern recognition, and identification of potential market opportunities from the convenience of their mobile devices — anytime and anywhere.

"While our tech capabilities have been crucial to our success over the years, our rapid growth over the years has been made possible by our deep understanding of the retail investment community in Singapore. Through our frank conversations with retail investors at roadshows and offline activities, we have gained deep insights into their investment objectives, and accordingly tailored our offerings in response to their needs. Such engagement with the retail community will continue to be at the heart of what we do, even we work towards the next significant milestone for Moomoo Singapore," Chia said.

"This is deeply aligned with the objectives of SIAS, whose unrelenting commitment to protect the rights of retail investors in Singapore has been a role model for all. We will continue to work with SIAS to ensure that the voice of retail investors is heard, and to raise the standard of investor education in Singapore. On this occasion, I would like to wish SIAS a very happy 25th anniversary," he added.

About Moomoo Singapore

Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Moomoo Singapore) is an award-winning advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience through our digitalised brokerage and wealth management platform – moomoo. Moomoo enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. Moomoo also embeds a unique digitalised investment community to connect all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

In Singapore, Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (www.moomoo.com/sg) offers investment products for trading via the moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services license holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000), Major Payment Institution (Licence No. PS20200617) holder with the Exempt Financial Adviser Status. In April 2024, Moomoo Singapore reached the 1 million users milestone in Singapore.

Moomoo Private Wealth offers bespoke investment strategies for HNW and institutional clients. Backed by its cutting-edge technology platform, Moomoo Private Wealth offers a portfolio of innovative investment products that rival that of traditional private banks, and has been recognised by Asia Banking and Finance for its product excellence. Visit us at: https://www.moomoo.com/sg/private-wealth

Our achievements include the Investment Tech of the Year award at the 2024 Asia Fintech Awards and the SIAS Best Retail Broker 2024.

SOURCE moomoo