Mountain Villages Reborn: Guizhou's Homestay Economy Breathes New Life into Vibrant Ethnic Hamlets

BIJIE, China, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CNS:

Deep in the mountains of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Miao and Dong villages are transforming from traditional settlements into welcoming retreats for travelers.

Pictured: A mountain-clinging homestay and camping base in Huawu Village, Qianxi, Bijie, Guizhou, China.

As one of China's most multi-ethnic provinces, Guizhou is home to 18 indigenous ethnic groups and more than 300 villages with distinct minority characteristics. Leveraging its rich cultural tapestry and ecological assets, the region has vigorously promoted rural tourism and the homestay economy in recent years, breathing fresh vitality into age-old communities.

Huawuji Village in Qianxi County, Bijie City, Guizhou, serves as a microcosm of this transformation. Situated against the mountainside and preserving a complete Miao cultural heritage, the village has been redeveloped in recent years—through the expansion of homestays, the creation of intangible cultural heritage workshops, and the construction of scenic viewing platforms—into a multifaceted destination blending sightseeing, cultural immersion, and leisure.

Nowadays, a growing number of international visitors are venturing into Huawuji to try their hand at Miao embroidery, enjoy ethnic songs and dances, and experience the rhythms of mountain life. Traditional crafts such as embroidery and batik dyeing are visibly evolving beyond mere manual production; they have become integral, hands-on experiences for tourists.

Statistics show that in recent years, rural tourism arrivals have accounted for more than half of Guizhou's total tourist volume. The number of homestays continues to rise steadily, generating substantial on-site employment opportunities for the local rural workforce.

With the growth of rural tourism, an increasing number of villagers are engaging in homestay management, handicraft production, and hospitality services, gradually cultivating a diversified industrial structure within these traditional villages.

From secluded mountain hamlets to serene travel destinations, Guizhou is charting a course through "culture plus tourism"—allowing its countryside to develop while under protection and to sustain its cultural heritage as it grows.

SOURCE CNS