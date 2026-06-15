Mouser Brings Innovation to NEPCON Thailand 2026

BANGKOK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is thrilled to announce that it will participate as an exhibitor at NEPCON Thailand 2026 along with its valued partners Bel, Molex and Silicon Labs. The exhibition will be taking place from June 17 - 20, 2026, at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Thailand. Visitors to Mouser booth #9E09 can explore the latest range of cutting-edge electronic and design solutions to accelerate product development.

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"Thailand remains a strategic market for Mouser in Southeast Asia, driven by its strong electronics manufacturing sector and its critical role in the regional supply chain. Our participation in NEPCON Thailand underscores Mouser's continued commitment to supporting engineers and buyers across the region," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Mouser APAC. "We are excited to showcase innovative products and emerging technology trends, connect with local industry professionals in Thailand, and bring them access to Mouser's broad global resources and expertise, helping them accelerate innovation in this dynamic and fast-growing market."

Molex's Mini50 and CMC series connectors, as well as their ruggedized industrial connectors, fully address the connectivity requirements for lightweight, highly integrated smart automotive and for high-reliability applications in harsh industrial automation environments. In addition, Molex's high-power, high-speed solutions such as EXTreme and Mini-Fit, address the demanding requirements of AI servers and data centers for "high bandwidth, high power density, and low loss.

Silicon Labs leverages its strengths in multi-protocol support, ultra-low power operation, high security, and multi-protocol coexistence to deliver comprehensive wireless solutions for automotive-grade BLE, Wi-SUN, and Matter. These solutions are designed to support key vertical markets, including automotive, smart metering, and smart home applications, while helping to address common IoT design challenges such as connectivity complexity, high power consumption, security concerns, and development difficulty.

To learn more about Mouser's presence at NEPCON THAILAND 2026, please visit: https://www.mouser.com/nepcon-thailand/ .

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

SOURCE Mouser Electronics